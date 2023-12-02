Naperville Garden Club kicks off the holiday spirit with its annual Cup of Cheer

Holiday spirit was on full display at the Naperville Garden Club’s sold-out 61st annual Cup of Cheer event on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Naperville Garden Club hosts the Cup of Cheer

“The Cup of Cheer is the Naperville Garden Club’s major fundraiser. We have four homes that are decorated for Christmas that can be toured in any order that you want. We also have the market here and a tea where we serve homemade cookies,” said Deb Tritt, president of the Naperville Garden Club.

Guests started off at the market at the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 where they could find plenty of seasonal items for purchase to spruce up their own homes.

They also received a commemorative teacup and saucer or mug: a yearly trademark of the event. This year’s design was white and featured trees with golden snow.

Then it was off to tour the four homes.

Decor tour of the four homes

The Sweda home in the East Highlands subdivision welcomed guests as they approached with shades of red, white, and green. The cheer continued inside with a white-themed Christmas tree in the family room and other small trees throughout the house.

The next stop was the Plitt home, also in East Highlands, which featured Christmas greens throughout the house, with the standouts being the two trees in the dining and family room. The green trees were complemented by red plaid ribbons and snow-white-like ornaments.

The O’Brien home found in the Tall Grass subdivision was full of Santa Claus and Christmas trees. There were over 60 trees and 60 Santas, many of which were carved by the owner’s grandfather and painted by her mother.

The final stop was the Mallet home in the Kinloch subdivision which featured home decor in the themes of faith, family, and tradition. The big blue-finished tree and matching family stockings were guarded by the white-bearded men in red.

All for a good cause

Proceeds from the ticket sales to visit all four houses and the purchases made at the market all make a positive difference.

“This is our major fundraiser, which supports our scholarship mission. It also supports our club activities, things that we do for the community like we provide weekly flower arrangements to the Ronald McDonald Room at the Edward Hospital, and there’s other civic things that we do, so it supports all of that,” said Tritt.

A tour of decor…sure to brighten the spirits of many…

