Fire at Four Lakes | Park district levy approved | Latin American Marketplace

Fire at Four Lakes Condominium Complex under investigation

Fire officials are investigating a blaze that broke out Thursday morning at the Four Lakes Condominium Complex, located at 6020 Oakwood Drive in unincorporated Lisle.

Fire crews from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District responded to the scene just after 7 a.m., after receiving a 911 call about the fire, according to a news release from the district. The caller was told to alert residents by activating the building’s fire alarm, and then begin evacuation. When fire crews arrived, they found the roof was on fire. They were able to get the blaze under control by just before 8 a.m.

No residents were injured, though a firefighter did suffer a minor injury. The American Red Cross and the building’s management company were on scene assisting displaced residents, according to a news release from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. A warming bus brought to the site, and warming locations set up at neighboring buildings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Shed fire spread causes about $110K in damage to Naperville home

A fire that sparked in a shed on Wednesday spread to a Naperville home, causing about $110,000 in damages.

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a call that came in around 7:45 p.m., reporting an exterior shed fire in the 300 block of Carriage Hill.

Naperville Park District’s 2024 levy approved

After several months of review, the Naperville Park Board on Thursday approved the district’s 2024 levy in the amount of $26.015 million as a key revenue source for the 2025 operating budget. The levy amount exceeded 5%, which required a statutorily required truth in taxation hearing.

Several Park Board commissioners weighed in on the size of the levy increase, with some sharing concerns about the amount at a time when inflationary pressures continue to weigh on residents’ pocketbooks. Other commissioners, however, indicated feedback surveys demonstrate interest in programs and services offered through the district.

In addition to finalizing the levy, which will be sent to county clerks by the end of the month, the Park Board approved the district’s 2025 budget, which totals $58.54 million.

Changes to DuPage County fairgrounds with new transportation facility

A new 160,000-square-foot transportation facility is being constructed on the DuPage County fairgrounds, based on a vote cast after lengthy deliberations at Tuesday’s County Board meeting. The project has an estimated price tag ranging from $73 million to $82 million.

Organizers of the DuPage County Fair, as well as people holding some of the specific programs and activities on the fairgrounds throughout the year, shared concerns of the new facility’s impact. During discussions at the recent meeting, county officials indicated there are plans of creating about 4 acres of green space to continue fostering different uses on the fairgrounds.

The new highway maintenance facility will replace an existing 60,000-square-foot one on County Farm Road in Wheaton that was constructed more than a half-century ago. It has been deemed inadequate for the 220 miles of roadway the county is responsible for maintaining.

Latin American Marketplace at Fox Valley Mall this weekend

The DuPage Hispanic Alliance is hosting what they call the Midwest’s largest artisan Latin American Marketplace on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Fox Valley Mall.

More than 40 vendors will be on hand offering handcrafted items, such as clothing, jewelry, purses, and carvings of Alebrijes. There will also be food from the region like tamales and empanadas, and some sample signature themed cocktails, including coquito and sangria. There will also be live performances, and some arts and crafts for kids.

More information about this weekend’s marketplace along with timing of events is available on the DuPage Hispanic Alliance website.

North Central football returns to NCAA quarterfinals for fifth consecutive season

North Central College football is back in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals for a fifth consecutive season.

In a battle between two undefeated teams, the top-ranked Cardinals will host Springfield College on Saturday at noon following a 41-21 victory over Hope College in the third round. The winner will face the winner of Bethel and Susquehanna in the semi-finals.

The game can be seen live on ESPN+.