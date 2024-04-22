Fire It Up closing | New art fair | CAPS mental health forum

Fire It Up closing this week

Fire It Up, located at 1523 N. Aurora Rd, Ste. 107, is closing up shop for good at the end of the week.

The taco fusion business first launched in 2011 with a food truck, shifting to a brick-and-mortar space on North Aurora Road in 2013, then moving to its current location in 2016. But according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the business took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been unable to recover back to pre-pandemic numbers. That coupled with “rising costs and a poor economy,” owners say, has led to the permanent closure.

The restaurant’s final day will be Saturday, April 27. The business will be putting out promotions throughout this week, inviting all to come in for their “final taco fix.”

Photo courtesy: Fire It Up

New art fair coming to Water Street this summer

The inaugural Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair will be held on Sunday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Water and Webster streets.

The fair will be a juried art exhibition and sale, showcasing works in mediums including painting, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry, glass, photography, metalwork, digital art and drawing.

Naperville’s CAPS hosts mental health public safety presentation

On Thursday, Naperville Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) held a presentation on mental health and how community members can identify and support someone who is struggling.

The presentation at city hall was led by Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres and Naperville Police Department counselor Eirene Boulougouris.

Changes ahead for Naperville School District 203 student support program

In the year ahead, Naperville School District 203 administrators will introduce several new steps and concepts through the multi-tiered system of support, or MTSS, which helps provide students with tools necessary for long-term success.

At a recent board meeting, school officials provided an overview of MTSS and discussed some adjustments to the program.

The Horejs sisters are ready to swing Benet Academy softball into class 4A

Two sisters are ready to help lead Benet Academy back to state this year, after a third-place finish last season. But this time they’ll be doing it in class 4A rather than 3A, after a shift in the school’s designation.

