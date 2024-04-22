New fine art fair coming to downtown Naperville’s Water Street this summer

A new art fair is coming to Water Street in downtown Naperville this summer.

The Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair will be held on Sunday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Water and Webster streets. The fair will be a juried art exhibition and sale, showcasing works in mediums including painting, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry, glass, photography, metalwork, digital art and more.

Local artists the focus of inaugural art and craft fair

The fair will welcome artists from DuPage, Will, Kane, and Kendall counties.

“Visitors travel from near and far to enjoy the splendor of the Riverwalk and the myriad restaurants and shops on Water Street and throughout downtown Naperville,” said Deb Newman, who is organizing the show on behalf of Marquette Companies and Water Street. “There is such a breadth of talent among artists and fine craftspeople right in our backyard, and we look forward to hosting them at this more intimate, leisurely event in this beautiful setting on a Summer Sunday afternoon. We are also proud to introduce visitors to all Water Street has to offer.”

The show will also give a nod to budding artists, with its Young Artist Makers Tent, presented by the DuPage Children’s Museum. Live jazz music at the event will be provided by the Pete Ellman Trio.

Application information for interested artists

Applications for artists wishing to take part in the show are due by May 15. About 35 artists will be accepted. Details about the application process is available on the event information website.

There will be one Best of Show award, with a $250 cash prize. Up to four Honorable Mention awards may also be given, at the judges’ discretion. Those will offer its winners an invite to return to the show in 2025.

Admission to the show is free.

