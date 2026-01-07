Flu cases on rise | New Block 59 restaurant | New exhibit at Hidden Oaks

Flu cases on the rise both statewide and locally

The Illinois Department of Public Health is encouraging people to stay up to date on their flu vaccines, with cases on the rise statewide, including in DuPage and Will counties.

New Mediterranean restaurant to open next week at Block 59

CAVA will be bringing its Mediterranean flavors to Naperville’s Block 59 with an official opening date set for Monday, Jan. 12.

The fast-casual restaurant’s location at 448 S Route 59 will offer build-your-own bowls and pita wraps inspired by the owners’ Greek backgrounds.

This is the nationwide chain’s first Naperville location, and its tenth in Illinois.

DuPage County Clerk hosting vote-by-mail forum

The DuPage County Clerk’s office is hosting a vote-by-mail forum for the public to help voters learn more about how the process works and the importance of mailing in ballots on time, while also giving attendees a chance to ask questions about the procedure.

The event takes place on Jan. 15, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the County’s Auditorium at 421 County Farm Road in Wheaton.

Naper Settlement plans exhibits, events for America’s 250th anniversary

Naper Settlement is celebrating the United States’ 250th anniversary with a number of special programs throughout the year. The festivities begin with the museum’s newest exhibit, “We the People: Naperville and the American Story,” on Presidents Day.

New Charley Harper Hidden Oaks display invites reverence for nature

The Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook has a new art exhibit highlighting Will County’s flora and fauna.

Artist and conservationist Charley Harper used geometric and abstract designs to bring the familiar figures to life.

