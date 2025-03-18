Former mayor reflects on pandemic | Local athletes in March Madness | New police K-9

Former Naperville mayor reflects on COVID-19 pandemic five years after its start

Monday, March 17, marked exactly five years since then-Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico officially declared a state of emergency for the city, not long after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out worldwide.

NCTV17 caught up with Chirico to reflect back on the challenges he faced and lessons learned.

Naperville is once again well-represented in 2025 NCAA March Madness

Several Naperville area basketball players and one head coach are taking part in March Madness as the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournament tips off this week across the country!

Find out which teams will have local high school alumni suiting up to take to the court.

New explosives detection K-9 joins Naperville Police Department

The Naperville Police Department recently welcomed a new face to the force: a yellow Labrador retriever named Scout. The nearly 2-year-old pup is the NPD’s first single-purpose explosives detection K-9.

Learn more about how Scout will help police keep Naperville safe.

Ron Ory Community Garden Plot registration begins today

With warm temperatures and the growing season on the horizon, the Naperville Park District is opening registration for the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots, 811 S. West St., this week.

Residents new to the program can begin registering for a space today, Tuesday, March 18, while nonresidents can sign up beginning Thursday, March 20. Returning gardeners were allowed early registration.

Seasonal garden plot fees range from $29 to $81, depending on the plot size and the registrants’ residency status. The park district offers more than 500 plots at the site for the season, which begins in May and runs through October.

Ellsworth Elementary teacher honored

Amanda Yee, a kindergarten teacher at Ellsworth Elementary School in Naperville School District 203, was recently honored with the Award of Special Recognition by the Illinois State Board of Education.

The award highlights Yee’s dedication and acts of service toward her students, colleagues, and the broader Naperville community. The ISBE announcement described the award as a reflection of Yee being “one of Illinois’ best and brightest educators.”