Gold Star Families Memorial | Bridges Superintendent of Distinction | Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Naperville Gold Star Families Memorial dedication on May 27

The Naperville Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will be officially unveiled and dedicated at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at Veterans Park, 301 E. Garner Road.

The monument, a project of the Woody Williams Foundation, will honor local families of servicemen and women who gave their lives while serving in the military.

The dedication ceremony, which is open to the public, will include a wreath laying, rifle salute, remarks from the Gold Star Families president, and a Lima Lima flyover.

slate image courtesy: Woody Williams Foundation

Dan Bridges named 2023 Superintendent of Distinction

Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges has been named a 2023 Superintendent of Distinction by the DuPage Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA).

Bridges was recognized for the distinction at a luncheon in Springfield on May 3. Superintendents chosen for the regional honor are selected by their peers for showing leadership, commitment, and dedication.

Bridges has been an educator for 29 years and has served as D203 superintendent for 11 years.

ISKCON Naperville opens new temple and cultural center

ISKCON Naperville recently opened the doors of its new temple and cultural center, at 1505 McDowell Road. Learn more about the new space and the grand opening ceremony.

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to raise awareness for men’s health issues

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will be coming to Naperville on Sunday, May 21.

Men and women dressed in their finest will cruise through town on their vintage and classic styled motorcycles, to help raise awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health. The ride will culminate on Water Street in downtown Naperville between 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., at which point the public can check out the bikes and learn more about the cause.

Naperville is one of five cities in Illinois that will be hosting a Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, which is a global charity event. This is the fifth year for the Naperville ride. Registration information for interested riders is available on the event website.

Naperville North teacher is Chicago Bears Classroom Legend recipient

Naperville North High School teacher Brian Peterson was recently named as a Chicago Bears Classroom Legend recipient. Watch the surprise visit where he received the honor.