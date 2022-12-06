Gun Displayed At Dog Park | D203 Improvement Plans | Ozinga Merry Mixer

Man Charged With Displaying Gun In Dog Park Incident

A Bolingbrook man was charged with aggravated assault, battery and disorderly conduct after displaying a gun at a Naperville dog park.

Kevin Cruz, 37, was booked into the Will County jail on Friday, after being charged in the November 19 incident, as reported by the Herald News. According to the Will County Forest Preserve District police department, Cruz allegedly pushed another patron at Whalon Lake Dog Park because their dogs were in a fight.

During the altercation, Cruz displayed a handgun he had tucked in his waistband, though he did not pull the gun out, as reported by an officer with the district.

Cruz reportedly also received an ordinance violation, as he did not have a permit to use the dog park at that time.

Cruz was released from jail on Friday after posting bond.

District 203’s Facility Improvement Plans

The Naperville District 203 school board on Monday approved $6 million worth of planned facilities-related capital improvements that will be incorporated into 2023-24 school year budget.

Many of the projects at District 203’s nearly two-dozen schools will take place this coming summer.

The lengthy list of improvements includes a series of updates to the Naperville North High School Performing Arts Center, renovations to the courtyard at Kennedy Junior High School and a series of playground upgrades at playgrounds across the district.

The balance of the upcoming capital improvement project list pertains to replacing or repairing infrastructure, including parking lots, flooring, boilers and roofs.

Influx Of Ukrainian, Russian Students At IPSD 204

Indian Prairie School District 204 has seen an influx of students of Ukrainian and Russian descent, due to the current situation in Eastern Europe. Rafael Segarra, director of the English Language Learning (ELL) program and Traci Salek, ELL coordinator shared that information at last night’s school board meeting as part of their general update on the district’s ELL program.

The additional students have caused a shortage of translators/interpreters to provide comprehensible instruction to those students. The district recently hired two Russian teacher assistants to help with the issue.

From last year to this year, the number of languages spoken in the district has increased from 108 to 116.

Ozinga Merry Mixer

On Wednesday, the Ozinga Merry Mixer will make an appearance at Avenida Naperville at 504 Commons Road.

The concrete mixer truck sports more than 32,000 programmed lights, and will put on a 45-minute light and music show, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Avenida Naperville is partnering with Toys for Tots for the event, encouraging those attending to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate for the cause.

The event will be outdoors, and those who would like to sit may bring a lawn chair. Hot cocoa and cookies will be provided.