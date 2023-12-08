Hanukkah celebrations | Council speaker sign-up shift | Tuba Christmas

Hanukkah celebrations planned throughout Naperville

Hanukkah began last night, and both the Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville and Congregation Beth Shalom have several events planned over the coming days to celebrate. Learn more about the local celebrations for the Festival of Lights, which lasts through Dec. 15.

City council shifts speaker sign-up deadline for meetings to 6:30 p.m.

Naperville City Council voted 7-2 on Tuesday in favor of moving the online speaker sign-up deadline for meetings from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The deadline for written comments will remain at 4 p.m.

The dais also directed staff to draft an ordinance to present and vote on at the Jan. 16, 2024 city council meeting, to eliminate the 30-minute time limit for public forum. The limit is part of the Naperville Municipal Code but is typically not enforced during meetings.

Pro Image Sports opens downtown Naperville location

Pro Image Sports recently opened a location in downtown Naperville, at 120 Water Street. Find out more about this new sports merchandise shop.

North Central quarterback named finalist for Gagliardi Trophy

North Central College quarterback Luke Lehnen was recently named one of five finalists for the prestigious Gagliardi Trophy. The 13-0 Cardinals advanced to the NCAA Division III playoffs with a 55-42 quarterfinal victory over UW-Lacrosse and will travel to face undefeated Wartburg in the semifinals. Find out more about Lehnen’s historic season as well as the upcoming game.

IPSD204 discusses growth in number of English learners and how to support

At its meeting on Monday, the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education discussed the growing numbers of students in its English Language Learning (ELL) program, and how to best support them. Hear more about the conversation and the resources in place.

Naper Settlement’s Santas Around the World exhibit now open

A new exhibit at Naper Settlement takes a look at the different characters celebrated during the winter holiday season in a number of countries. Find out more about the museum’s Santas Around the World exhibit.

Tuba Christmas gets ready to oom-pah this Saturday

On Saturday, Dec. 9, downtown Naperville will hear the sounds of oom-pah with a holiday twist in the streets at the annual Tuba Christmas concert.

Tuba and euphonium players from the area are invited to head to the Community Concert Center at 55 Concert Ln. at 9 a.m. to register, and then rehearse at 10 a.m. The concert itself kicks off at 11 a.m. at the corner of Washington and Jefferson Streets on the south side of U.S. Bank.

This is the 50th year for the tradition of Tuba Christmas in the country. Players are invited to deck out themselves and their instruments in festive holiday garb for the event. The event is hosted by Maplebrook and Madison Jr. High Band Director David Carroll.

Weekend weather outlook

The Naperville area will have an unseasonably warm Friday, with a high temperature of 55 predicted. The day will be clear, but rain is expected overnight.

Those warmer-than-the-norm temperatures will hold through Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and an expected high in the mid-fifties again, before a cold front heads in. Sunday should see a high of around 37 degrees, and another cloudy day.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.