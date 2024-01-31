Hidden Oaks renovations | Gibson receives park district award | Springbrook driving range opens

Hidden Oaks Nature Center to close for most of 2024 for major renovations

Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook is gearing up for a major renovation, which will keep it closed for most of 2024. The project includes a revamp of the building’s interior and new outdoor structures.

Learn more about the renovations, which will begin on Monday, Feb. 19.

Park board president achieves master board member status

Naperville Park District Board President Mary Gibson received the Master Board Member Award at a statewide park district event this past weekend.

Master board member is the highest status given by the Illinois Association of Park Districts (IAPD), according to a news release from the Naperville Park District. The award is given to board members who participate in educational opportunities, events, and committees while going above and beyond for their community.

Gibson was honored at the 2024 IAPD and Illinois Park and Recreation Association (IPRA) Soaring to New Heights Conference on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Naperville Park District also received recognition at the conference, winning second place for overall table display at the agency showcase competition and third place for its quarterly digital program guide.

Endeavor Health awards $297K to Loaves & Fishes Community Services

Endeavor Health has given Loaves & Fishes Community Services $297,000 to increase evening and weekend hours for food distribution.

The contribution is a part of Endeavor Health’s 2024 Community Investment Fund. Loaves & Fishes was one of 43 local organizations to receive funding from Endeavor’s program this year.

For more information on the expansion of service at Loaves & Fishes, visit the group’s website.

Springbrook Golf Course driving range open in light of milder temps

In light of the milder temperatures, the Naperville Park District is opening the Springbrook Golf Course driving range on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The park district says it will keep the driving range open going forward as weather permits. If snow hits, or temperatures drop significantly, it will close.

For driving range updates, visit the Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses website, or call (630) 848-5060.

Naperville North finishes 10th place in the competitive dance state finals

The competitive dance IHSA state finals were held this weekend in Bloomington, Illinois. Neuqua Valley, Naperville Central, Waubonsie Valley, and Naperville North all qualified for the state competition’s preliminary round on Friday, but only Naperville North advanced to the 3A finals on Saturday.

The Huskies finished the meet in 10th place overall, the seventh consecutive top-10 finish for the program. Stevenson took home the 3A state championship.