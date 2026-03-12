High wind watch | 2025 crime data | Light Anemones display canceled

High wind watch for the Naperville area Thursday night into Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for the Naperville area from Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

Gusts tonight could reach 50 mph, but the strongest winds are predicted to hit between 7 a.m. and noon on Friday, with potential gusts of up to 60 mph.

The high winds could make travel difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles. Power lines and trees could be blown down, with the potential for power outages. Residents are advised to secure any outdoor furniture or decorations.

Naperville Police Department releases 2025 crime report data

The Naperville Police Department has released its 2025 report on crimes and incidents throughout the city this past year.

At a granular level, some of the crime types, such as burglaries, decreased, while arrests related to drug and narcotics offenses were on the rise.

Read more about the department’s year-end data.

Light Anemones art installation no longer coming to Naperville Riverwalk

A new art installation along the Naperville Riverwalk planned for October will no longer be moving forward, after ‘miscommunication’ between the artist and local organizers.

The display known as “Light Anemones” had been planned to be placed in the Paddleboat Quarry later this year. But the artist behind the work said he had been unaware of those plans.

Find out more about the decision to pull the project.

DuPage Sheriff’s office urges safe celebrations over St. Patrick’s Day holiday

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day responsibly. Starting tomorrow, March 13, they’ll launch a stepped-up traffic safety campaign with a watchful eye for those driving while impaired, along with those violating seat belt laws.

Officials say those planning to drink or use cannabis while out at a party or bar should make sure to have a designated driver along, or make plans to use public transit or a ride service. Anyone who spots someone about to drive impaired is encouraged to take their keys away and get them a safe ride home. Biking or walking while impaired can also be a danger.

Drivers are reminded to keep a watchful eye for impaired walkers, who might not obey street signs.

The campaign runs through the morning of March 23.

How IPSD 204 could learn its Academic Return on Investment

Indian Prairie School District 204 soon could have a way to determine its “Academic Return on Investment.”

The district may hire a consultant to conduct an inventory of initiatives, which would determine the costs and benefits of each one in terms of student outcomes.

Learn more about how this approach would measure academics and spending together.