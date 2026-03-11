Light Anemones art installation no longer coming to Naperville Riverwalk

A new art installation along the Naperville Riverwalk planned for October will no longer be moving forward, after ‘miscommunication’ between the artist and local organizers.

The original plans

Last year, the group ArtForum Naperville had planned to bring sculptures known as “Light Anemones” to the city and even applied for a grant from the Special Events and Community Arts fund, with $65,000 recommended for the project, pending city council approval.

“Light Anemones is a kinetic light and sound sculpture installation that interacts with its surroundings through reflection, movement, and changing light conditions,” said the German artist behind the project, Malte Kebbel. “During the day, the mirrored surfaces reflect sunlight and the surrounding landscape; at night, the sculptures create a slowly shifting composition of light and color.”

Artist unaware of project

ArtForum had intended for the sculptures to be installed in the Paddleboat Quarry from mid-October to mid-November of 2026. However, Kebbel said in an email to NCTV17 he wasn’t aware of the project until he saw an article about it in the Naperville Sun.

“It was surprising to learn about a public proposal for the artwork before having had the opportunity to confirm the project directly,” he said, adding that each installation of his art is site-specific and requires “careful planning.”

“It’s important that the artistic, technical and production framework — including budget and logistics — is clear, transparent, and aligned with the artist’s other presentations,” he said. “This allows me to plan the work properly and ensure that the installation can be realized safely and at the intended artistic quality.”

Pulling the project

Founders of ArtForum, a nonprofit that plans and oversees the installation of various public art in Naperville, said they agreed to pull the project.

“After further communication with the artist and his representatives, it became clear that there had been a misunderstanding during the early stages of the proposal process,” said Erin Franczyk, a founding member of ArtForum. “Out of respect for the artist and in the interest of moving forward positively, ArtForum has decided that it is best to discontinue plans for that particular installation.”

Moving forward

Kebbel says his sculptures have been in several cities around the world, including, Singapore, Paris, and Niagara Falls, and he remains open to the idea of bringing them to Naperville.

“Naperville is a beautiful city, and the Riverwalk is a very special location. I think installations like Light Anemones can create a unique dialogue with such landscapes and invite people to experience familiar places in a new way,” said Kebbel. “For that reason, I remain very open to exploring possibilities with the city or its cultural partners, whether now or in the future.”

Meanwhile, Franczyk hopes ArtForum can continue moving forward with other public art projects, but has no specific details at the time of this article’s publication.

“The strong community response to the Music Box installation demonstrated how much interest there is in interactive public art experiences here, and we remain committed to building on that enthusiasm,” she said. “ArtForum is currently evaluating the best way to move forward with future programming that aligns with the goals of the grant and the interests of the community.”

Photos courtesy of Malte Kebbel

