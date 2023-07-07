Hit-and-run | Naper Commons Park opening | Ale Fest

Naperville man charged in hit-and-run, resulting in death of bicyclist

A Naperville man has been charged in a hit-and-run incident on July 4 that killed a bicyclist in West Chicago. Read more about this ongoing case.

Naper Commons Park ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 11

The Naperville Park District will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest park, Naper Commons, on Tuesday, July 11 at 5 p.m.

The park, located at 2323 Weatherbee Ln., serves the new Naper Commons subdivision in northeast Naperville. Features include a playground, amphitheater, basketball court, and shelter.

Naperville DEI manager updates city council on new initiatives

Naperville’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Manager Dr. Geneace Williams gave an update about new initiatives at the June 20 city council meeting. Find out more about the city’s DEI projects and programs.

NEST community feedback session on July 17

The Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force (NEST) will hold a community feedback session on July 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Naperville Municipal Center, located at 400 S. Eagle St.

The meeting will focus on sustainability for future generations in Naperville.

For more information about the community feedback session, visit NEST’s website.

Summer Naperville Ale Fest on July 8

The 2023 Naperville Ale Fest – Summer Edition will take place tomorrow, July 8, from noon to 5 p.m. at Naper Settlement, located at 523 S. Webster St.

More than 150 beers will be on tap for the Ale Fest. The event will also feature food trucks, a live DJ, games, and activities.

General admission tickets are available on the Naperville Ale Fest website.

Weekend weather outlook

Naperville heads into the weekend with warm weather and sunny skies, as forecasters predict a high today of 80 degrees.

On Saturday, morning showers are expected in the area and they’ll help keep the temperature down slightly at 71 degrees. Sunny skies will return on Sunday, with predicted high of 79 degrees.

Keep up to date on the latest forecast through NCTV17’s weather webpage.