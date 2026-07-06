Hotel fire | DuPage boaters warning | Neighborhood parades for Fourth

Naperville hotel fire causes $8 million in damage

A fire late Thursday night at the Tru by Hilton Hotel in Naperville caused an estimated $8 million in damage and left the structure uninhabitable.

Find out more about the incident.

Image courtesy: Naperville Fire Department

Driver killed in I-88 crash in Naperville Saturday night

A driver was killed Saturday night after two crashes on I-88 near Winfield Road in Naperville.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. The driver had been slowing down due to a previous crash on the roadway when another vehicle rear-ended their car, according to Illinois State Police. The driver who was in the rear-ended car was pronounced dead on the scene.

The roadway was shut down for about four and a half hours before reopening around 3:30 a.m.

Boaters warned to steer clear of DuPage River

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Conservation Police are advising boaters to stay off the east and west branches of the DuPage River.

The advisory was put in place Sunday morning due to high water levels, swift currents, and floating debris, all brought on by the recent rainfall. These factors, the IDNR said, lead to dangerous conditions for both boaters and emergency responders who might need to perform a rescue.

The closure will be lifted once the agencies determine that conditions are safe. Updates will be posted on the IDNR Facebook page.

Finance director leaving Naperville to become Wheaton City Manager

Naperville’s Director of Finance is poised to become the new city manager for the city of Wheaton.

The Wheaton council plans to formalize the appointment of Raymond Munch to serve as the city’s chief executive during a meeting today.

Learn more about why Munch was chosen for the role.

Sights and sounds of Naperville neighborhood Fourth of July parades

Though the city of Naperville has no official Fourth of July parade, several neighborhoods in town plan their own, celebrating the holiday on bikes, trucks, and on foot on Saturday.

Take a look at some of the festivities around town.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

July 7 – Historic Trolley Tour at the Trolley Stop at Jackson and Eagle

July 7 – Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

July 7 – River Sounds at Naperville Jaycees WiFi Park

July 7 – Nature 101: Biking in the Preserves at Springbrook Prairie

July 8 – Beginner Crochet Workshop at 1701 Quincy Avenue

July 8 – Arbor Evenings – Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band at The Morton Arboretum

July 8 – Chicago Brass Band at Lakeside Pavilion

July 9 – Crafternoon: Seed Bean Mandala at 95th Street Library

July 9 – Golden Days (Adults 55+): Hello, You Gorgeous Giraffe Painting at Naper Settlement

July 9 – Naperville Architecture Walking Tour at Naper Settlement

July 9 – America 250 Garden Walk at Cantigny

July 9 – Summer in the Parks- Classic Broadway at 95th Street Community Plaza

July 9 – Naperville Municipal Band Concert – Dance Party at Central Park

July 9 – New Philharmonic Concert at Lakeside Pavilion

July 9 to 12 – Downtown Naperville Summer Sidewalk Sales

July 10 – The Bubble Show at Block 59

July 10 – Boats, Bats and Barns: The Riverview Nightlife Experience at Riverview Farmstead Preserve

July 10 – Kids Night Out – Ice Cream Day at Fort Hill Activity Center

July 10 to 19 – Footloose the Musical at Playhouse Theatre

July 11 – 5th Avenue Farmer’s Market at 200 E. 5th Ave.

July 11 – Pan-American Culture Festival at Fox Valley Mall

July 11 – Naperville Plays at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

July 11 – The Great Decoding Escape Room at Naper Settlement

July 11 – Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band at Cantigny

July 11 – Shop the Block Summer Night Market at Block 59

July 11 – Riverview Boat and Barn Tour at Riverview Farmstead Preserve

July 11 – ICN Summer Fest at Islamic Center Naperville

July 11 – 12 – Walking Play – A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Morton Arboretum

July 12 – Fishin’ Kids at May Watts Park

July 12 – Water Street Fine Art and Fine Crafts Show at Water and Webster Streets

July 12 – Music on the Farm at McDonald Farm

July 12 – Concerts in Your Park – Within Four Days at Arrowhead Park