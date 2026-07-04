Sights and sounds of Naperville Fourth of July parades

Whether on bikes, in trucks, or on foot, Naperville neighborhoods came together Saturday morning to celebrate Independence Day with Fourth of July parades.

While there is no city-wide parade, individual neighborhoods participated in this community tradition.

Brook Crossing Estates bike and pet parade

Kids decorated their bikes in festive red, white, and blue, and paraded through the Brook Crossing Estates neighborhood.

The parade kicked off from Gregory Middle school with a loop for slower parade marchers and younger participants and a faster loop for older kids and decorated vehicles.

Furry friends were invited to march as well.

An annual tradition at Wil-O-Way Park

More decorated bikes were seen at Wil-O-Way Park. This community parade, a tradition since 2000, brings the neighborhood together.

After the parade, popsicles were passed out. Members of the Naperville Fire Department stopped by and turned on a firehouse for the kids to cool off.

48th annual Brookdale Fourth of July parade

For nearly half a century, residents of Brookdale have put on their community parade. The parade began at Hill Middle School and featured around 40 parade entries.

The parade wrapped up at the Brookdale Racquet Club & Pool for a picnic.

Many more communities throughout Naperville hosted their own community parades in celebration of the Fourth of July.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!