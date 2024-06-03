House fire | Animal cruelty arrest | Free tulip bulbs

Naperville house fire causes $300K in damages

A house fire in Naperville early Monday morning caused $300,000 in damages, leaving the home uninhabitable, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Authorities say fire crews responded to a vacant, single-family residence on the 24W700 block of 75th Street just after 3:40 a.m. after receiving calls from passersby.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a “heavy fire” on all floors and through the roof. They reported restricted access to the home due to brush and tree overgrowth. It took about 90 minutes for crews to bring the fire under control and they stayed on the scene for another three hours to extinguish spot fires.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Naperville woman faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly abusing her dog

A Naperville woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after a report from a concerned citizen revealed alleged abuse to the woman’s dog.

Christina Helm, 32, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, violation of owner’s duties, and endangering the life or health of a child for allegedly committing aggravated animal cruelty to an animal that lived in the same residence as a minor.

Mary Browning named 2024 Outstanding Illinois State Crime Stoppers Association Board Member

Naperville Police Department (NPD) Crime Prevention Specialist and Naperville Crime Stoppers board member Mary Browning was named the 2024 Outstanding Illinois State Crime Stoppers Association Board Member.

Browning was honored by the organization at its 35th annual conference this past weekend. She plans to retire from her role in July after many years of service with the NPD.

Free tulip bulbs in downtown Naperville on June 5

Now that local tulips have lost their bloom, the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) is offering free tulip bulbs on Wednesday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The DNA and teens from the Alive Center will be stationed by the Main Street Promenade, between Van Buren and Benton Avenues. Every person who attends can receive two dozen blubs, while supplies last. Bags will be provided, or you can bring your own.

Organizers will be accepting donations to the Alive Center at the event.

Benet Academy girls lacrosse falls to Loyola Academy in state championship game

After a state semi-final victory over Lake Forest on Friday night, Benet Academy girls lacrosse advanced to the state championship game against Loyola Academy on Saturday.

The Redwings fell to the Ramblers by a score of 14-5, finishing as the state runner-up.

Benet Head Coach Amanda Kammes was named the Illinois Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association (IGLCA) Coach of the Year.