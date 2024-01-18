House fire | Winter weather advisory | COD president to retire

House fire causes $50K in damages

A house fire allegedly ignited from a broken furnace Wednesday night caused $50,000 in damages and displaced the home’s residents.

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1100 Block of Catherine Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival at the two-story, single-family home, they saw a growing smoke buildup inside the residence. Crews discovered a malfunctioning furnace in the home’s crawl space that was the source of the fire, according to a news release.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within minutes of arrival. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

All five residents safely evacuated the residence. No one was injured, but the home was deemed uninhabitable.

Winter weather advisory for Naperville and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the Naperville area that lasts from 6 p.m. Thursday evening to noon on Friday, Jan. 19.

Accumulations of one to three inches of snow and wind chills as low as five to 20 degrees below zero are predicted. The NWS warns of hypothermia if outside without proper winter gear.

Slippery road conditions are expected for the Friday morning commute. Drivers should use caution, drive slowly, and leave plenty of space between cars.

Naperville city councilman suggests sign-up sheet for families interested in housing migrants

At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, Councilman Josh McBroom recommended a sign-up sheet for local families who are interested in housing migrants. Read about the dais’ discussion on the topic earlier this week.

Local Audi dealership gets the green light for a new sign

The Audi Naperville dealership at 1527 Aurora Ave. has been granted permission to install a new, contemporary sign, even though the proposal is twice as high as permitted under the Naperville Municipal Code. The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission granted the request Wednesday.

Audi representatives proposed to city officials a 20-foot-high sign along Aurora Avenue that will reflect several modern touches, including internal illumination of the car logo, along with landscaping features. Businesses cannot install signs higher than 10 feet without a variance from city officials.

The dealership argued the 20-foot-tall sign would improve visibility into the dealership and give motorists safe access to the facility.

College of DuPage president to retire at end of June

College of DuPage President Dr. Brian Caputo has announced that he will be retiring on June 30. Learn more about Caputo’s five years leading the school.