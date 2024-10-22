Hurricane relief efforts | Ruse-style crime alert | Halloween pet parades

Naperville moving truck arrives in North Carolina with donations for Hurricane Helene victims

A semi-truck from Naperville made a special delivery in Bryson City, North Carolina Monday morning, bringing items locals here donated for Hurricane Helene victims there.

Over the weekend, Prager Moving and Storage Company filled their truck from top to bottom with boxes full of food, clothing, pet supplies, and more. The collections were started more than two weeks ago thanks to local realtor Kristina Irvine.

Find out how Irvine launched this donation drive, and how others got on board.

Photo courtesy: Molly Harrison

Mesón Sabika hurricane relief fundraiser brings in more than $30K

Another hurricane relief effort in town brought in more than $30,000 for the cause.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, local restaurant Mesón Sabika, 1025 Aurora Ave., held a fundraiser in which 100% of the day’s sales were given to World Vision, to help those affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. In total, the restaurant raised $33,816.75 for the cause through a combination of sales and donations.

Ruse-style crimes on the rise in DuPage County

The DuPage County Sheriff’s office is alerting residents that ruse-style crimes are on the rise in the county.

Authorities say these crimes often target the elderly, and frequently involve criminals working in groups acting as utility workers, city employees, or home repair agents to gain entry to a home.

Officials offer these tips to help keep you safe:

Verify a worker’s identity before allowing them inside, asking for an official ID and checking with the company or city office

Keep your home secure, and lock cars and garages

Consider a doorbell that gives you a video view of your door before opening, like a Ring

Warn neighbors about these potential scams, and report suspicious activity to police

Naperville School District 203’s facilities plan approved

On the heels of a preliminary presentation early this month, the Naperville School District 203 board of education on Monday approved a 5-year capital facilities plan that includes a number of specific projects that will be undertaken in the 2025-26 school year and beyond.

The plan for the coming year includes a list of nine proposed capital improvement projects for the 2025-26 school year. Items on the list include roof work at Naperville Central and Steeple Run schools, playground replacement at Meadow Glens School and a series of safety improvements.

Additionally, the board has approved a comprehensive facility assessment that has a longer-range focus. Wight and Co., which has an ongoing contractual relationship with District 203, will complete the assessment — the last of which was completed in 2013. Wight’s services will include a review on the feasibility and cost estimate of installing solar panels at secondary school buildings as a part of the district’s climate action plan.

Halloween pet parades this Thursday in downtown Naperville

Two Bostons is inviting pet owners to deck out their pets in their spookiest, silliest, or sweetest Halloween garb to take part in one of two Halloween pet parades this Thursday, Oct. 24 in downtown Naperville.

The parades will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., kicking off at their location at 103 W. Jefferson Ave. The procession will wind through downtown, making 13 different stops for some pet-centric trick or treat bags featuring Two Bostons goodies. There will also be a costume contest for each parade, recognizing most creative, best group, and best overall costumes. “Pup-arazzi” can also get some snapshots at pre-set selfie stations.

Interested pet owners can register on the Two Bostons website.

Memorial services set for Naperville Sun columnist Hilary Decent

Memorial services have been set for Naperville Sun columnist Hilary Decent, who died on Oct. 15 at the age of 67.

A funeral is being held today in Decent’s homeland of England. Locally, there will be a memorial held at Congregation Beth Shalom, 772 W. 5th Ave., on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend.