Icy conditions cause crashes | North Central Stagg Bowl loss | Award for life-saving act

Icy conditions cause multiple crashes this morning

Icy conditions this morning following some snowfall overnight caused “multiple traffic crashes” on Diehl Road in Naperville.

Naperville officials sent out a Naper Notify around 8:15 a.m. asking motorists to avoid the section of Diehl Road between Washington Street and Freedom Drive due to the crashes in that area.

Authorities caution the public to reduce their speed when driving, increase the amount of following distance between cars, and allow ample time to reach their destination.

North Central falls short in bid for Stagg Bowl championship

North Central College fell 38-37 to SUNY Cortland in Stagg Bowl 50 as the Cardinals finished as the runner-up for the second time in three years.

But in a bright spot for the team, North Central’s quarterback Luke Lehnen was named the 30th recipient of the Gagliardi Trophy on Friday night. He’s now the third Cardinal player to win the award, which is given to the top player in Division III football.

Naperville North student gets NFD award for life-saving actions

Naperville North High School student Jackson Teran was presented with the Fire Chief’s Citizen Award on Friday for saving a man’s life. Learn more about the heroic actions he took which earned him the award.

DuPage Foundation grants more than $600K to DuPage nonprofits

The DuPage Foundation recently granted $605,600 to not-for-profits within the DuPage County area. Learn more about where the funds went.

Kennedy Jr. High students create mural with conservation message

A group of sixth graders at Naperville School District 203’s Kennedy Junior High School dove into a special mural project that shows off their art skills while sharing an important environmental message. Take a look at their “Save our Waters” mural.