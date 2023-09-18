Illinois eliminates cash bail | NCHS students craft legislation | Millie Bobby Brown

Illinois eliminates cash bail

The Pretrial Fairness Act, part of the SAFE-T Act, went into effect today, as Illinois became the first state to eliminate cash bail. Illinois judges can now decide whether a defender poses “a significant threat to a specific individual or community” when weighing if they should be held in custody before trial.

Learn more about the $20 million renovation and expansion at the DuPage County Courthouse to accommodate the influx of court cases.

Naperville McDonald’s site of donation making $1M mark for Ronald McDonald House Charities

A Naperville McDonald’s roundup initiative raised the last bit of change to hit the $1 million mark for Ronald McDonald House Charities. Check out Thursday’s event at the Route 59 McDonald’s to celebrate the milestone.

Three Naperville students get Illinois legislation passed

​​There are now several new pieces of Illinois legislation that will become laws thanks to three Naperville Central High School students and the social studies teacher who mentored them. Learn more about the work from NCHS students on fentanyl and overdose education, EpiPen education, and an expanded Illinois Report Card.

Sure Shot Pickleball opens in Naperville

Sure Shot Pickleball has opened at 2244 Corporate Ln. Suite 100 in Naperville. The 27,000-square-foot indoor pickleball facility features 11 courts, a private event room, and a pro shop. Sure Shot will also offer lessons, camps, and weekend tournaments.

The facility will host league play starting Oct. 2. For more information, visit the Sure Shot Pickleball website.

Millie Bobby Brown visits Naperville’s Anderson’s Bookshop

500 people lined up along Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville Sunday afternoon to meet Millie Bobby Brown at Anderson’s Bookshop. Find out more about the Hollywood star’s debut novel and her trip to Naperville.