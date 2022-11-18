Illumination | IPSD 204 Catalytic Converter Theft | Santa Mailbox

Illumination Starts Tomorrow

Tomorrow marks the start of Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum. This is the 10th year for the colorful light and sound show.

In honor of the 10-year anniversary, and the arboretum’s centennial, six new features have been added to the display. Those include a color-filled tunnel to guide guests into the new Grand Garden, as well as a reimagined display in Meadow Lake with mirrored towers and wind-responsive effects.

Some returning favorites have been freshened up this year as well. Drone images of trees will be incorporated into Treeimagination, and more interactive features can be found along the show’s path.

Ticket information for Illumination can be found on the arboretum’s website. It runs through January 7.

IPSD 204 Vehicle Catalytic Converter Theft

Indian Prairie School District 204 officials say nine vehicles in the district’s fleet fell victim to catalytic converter theft, as reported by the Naperville Sun.

The seven buses and two food service trucks were targeted on October 31. IPSD 204 Superintendent Adrian Talley said the thieves cut through a chain-link fence to get to the vehicles.

The district estimates that it will cost somewhere between $2,700 to $6,000 to replace each converter. Officials are considering adding additional security to vehicle storage facilities.

District officials also noted that two employees also suffered the theft of their catalytic converters while their cars were parked in district lots. Those thefts reportedly happened during school hours.

Naperville police have noted an uptick in the theft of catalytic converters, both locally and nationwide, and urge the public to be vigilant.

Casey’s Planning Another Naperville Store

Gas and convenience store chain Casey’s is planning its second Naperville location, with more retail sites in the pipeline.

Representatives from the Iowa-based company presented plans to open a store at 1304 Plainfield/Naperville Road at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The new development would replace the existing Bucky’s Mobil convenience store and car wash, which will be razed as part of the plans.

Casey’s, an Iowa-based company with more than 2,200 stores, opened its first store in Naperville six months ago at another former Bucky’s Mobil store at 1420 E. Ogden Ave. A representative for Casey’s indicated the company is planning two additional locations within Naperville in the near future.

Commissioners gave the Plainfield/Naperville Road store a favorable recommendation. The city council will act on the proposal next month.

Kids Art Gallery at DuPage Children’s Museum

A new gallery showcasing the work of 108 Steeple Run Elementary School students recently opened at the DuPage Children’s Museum. The Good Show! Gallery features prints from students in five second grade classrooms at the school.

The kids worked with local artist Benjamin Calvert and museum arts & maker specialist Dustin Thacker to create the works. They were made using cardboard, string, and glue, along with a special printing block process.

The show launched with an opening night ribbon cutting on Friday, November 11.

Santa Mailbox in Downtown Naperville

Starting Monday, November 21, kids can drop their holiday wish list in the Santa Mailbox in downtown Naperville. It’s located near the Van Buren parking lot entrance off of Main Street.

No postage is necessary, as Santa’s elves will be ensuring that the letters get to the man in red lickety-split. But kids should include their return address, so they can get a personalized note back from Santa.

The special mailbox will be taking letters through December 11.