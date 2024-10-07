Insanity ruling in child stabbing case | Hurricane Helene help | One-footed duck project

Naperville babysitter accused of stabbing 2 children found not guilty by reason of insanity

A Naperville woman accused of stabbing two girls from Lisle she was babysitting last fall was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Friday.

Jennifer Kouchoukos, 52, was acquitted of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery by Judge Brian Telander after a bench trial, according to a report by the Daily Herald.

The crime occurred on Nov. 17, 2023. Authorities say Kouchoukos attacked the two girls, ages 1 and 4, with three different knives, stabbing them multiple times. Both were hospitalized, but survived.

A psychiatric evaluation reported that Kouchoukos had persistent paranoid delusions, and experienced an auditory hallucination telling her the girls were spying on her, and that she should kill them. She had a history of mental health issues and had been prescribed antipsychotics and an antidepressant at the time of the crime, but missed a dose the night before the incident.

She’ll now be evaluated at a state mental hospital to determine treatment.

Naperville realtor, moving company collecting donations for Hurricane Helene victims

Local realtor Kristina Irvine is partnering with a Naperville moving company to help victims of Hurricane Helene.

A Facebook post she made asking for donations brought in an onslaught of offers, including one by Prager Moving and Storage Company to help deliver what she gathers to hard-hit areas in North Carolina.

Pilot drop-off composting program launched by city of Naperville

This week the city of Naperville will begin piloting a composting drop-off program for residents, in a partnership with Groot Industries.

Starting Monday, Oct. 7, there will be two residential drop-off areas for compost materials: the CNG Station at 1720 Jefferson Ave., and the city-owned parking lot at 91st Street and Wolf’s Crossing Road.

Standard yard waste along with food scraps like fruits, vegetables, crackers, cereal, and pasta will be accepted. Bones and meat products are not allowed. There will be 20 carts available at both locations 24/7, which must remain on site. Any compost items placed inside should be free of packaging and produce stickers.

The drop-off program will be available through the week of Dec. 15, after which the city will analyze its use to determine if it will be continued in the future. More information on the program is available on the city’s website.

Granger Middle School class to create prosthetic foot for one-footed duck

Granger Middle School has welcomed a new guest to its STEM Plus classroom: Charlie, the one-footed duck.

Over the next month, students in the class will use a design process to develop a prosthetic foot for Charlie.

North Central College hangs onto the Little Brass Bell

North Central College football won the annual “Battle for the Little Brass Bell” by the score of 55-27 over rival Wheaton College.

The Cardinals are bringing home the bell for a fourth consecutive season and remain the number one ranked team in the country following a 4-0 start to the season.

