Insomnia Cookies coming | Food pantry funding boost | Fine Art & Artisan Fair

Insomnia Cookies coming to Naperville this summer

A bakery known for serving up sweet treats late into the night is coming to Naperville this summer. Insomnia Cookies plans to open a location near the North Central College campus.

Learn more about what they’ll offer and where to find them.

Photo courtesy: Insomnia Cookies

DuPage County gives funding boost to 13 local food pantries

The DuPage County Board will be giving a funding boost to local food pantries. On Tuesday, the group voted to provide $626,144.05 to be distributed among 13 pantries, as part of its Local Food Pantry Infrastructure Investment Program.

The money will aid the pantries with capital equipment purchases, along with information technology needs.

Learn more about the allocations and what they’ll be used for.

Naperville Woman’s Club holds Fine Art & Artisan Fair this weekend

The Naperville Woman’s Club will hold its 64th annual Fine Art & Artisan Fair this weekend at Naper Settlement. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 29 and 30.

More than 100 artists and artisans will be on hand for the juried art show, which organizers say is the longest-running art fair in the state. There will be works in a broad range of mediums including photography, painting, ceramics, glass, jewelry, and fiber.

There will also be live music, food, family-friendly activities, and an interactive community mural which guests can help paint. More details about the event are available on the Naperville Woman’s Club website.

Broadway songs come to Naperville parks in five outdoor performances

A burst of Broadway is coming to several Naperville parks this summer, thanks to a partnership between the Naperville Park District and BrightSide Theatre.

The theater group will be performing “Enchanted Broadway: A Magical Journey of Showtunes and Superstitions,” an hour-long outdoor concert featuring selections from Broadway musicals like Into the Woods, Wicked, The Wizard of Oz, The Addams Family, and Pippen.

Guests can bring lawn chairs or blankets to the shows, which are as follows:

July 11, 95 th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Dr.

Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Dr. July 17, Millennium Carillon Amphitheatre, 443 Aurora Ave.

July 24, Country Lakes Park, 1835 N. Aurora Rd.

August 8, Ranchview Park, 1727 Ranchview Dr.

August 18, Arrowhead Park, 711 Iroquois Ave.

All shows start at 7 p.m., with the exception of the August 18 performance which kicks off at 2 p.m.

North Central sports information director Clark Teuscher wins writing awards

North Central College sports information director, Clark Teuscher, won three district writing awards in the 2023-24 College Sports Communicators Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest.

For the first time, this year’s contest was split into University and College divisions. Teuscher’s 2023 Softball Season Preview took first place in the College Division’s Season Recap/Preview category, while his North Central football post titled ‘Cardinals Bound for Semifinal after Thrilling Win’ is the co-winner of the Event Coverage category for the College Division.

Lastly in the Historical Feature Division, Teuscher earned runner-up honors thanks to his submission of ‘Hall of Fame Inductee: David Jones ‘94.’ Teuscher has been in his current role with North Central College since 2008 and previously won a Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest award in 2011 for his track and field recap.