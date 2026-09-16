L.L.Bean opening events | Entourage expansion | Student documentary premiere

L.L.Bean brings Bootmobile, new location to Naperville

The outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean is set to open its Naperville location next week on Friday, Sept. 25, in Westridge Court.

To celebrate the grand opening, the company will bring its Bootmobile to the Naper Settlement Farmers Market on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Learn more about the opening festivities next week.

Entourage addition approved by city council

The Entourage restaurant, 796 S. Route 59, is expanding, following a vote from the Naperville City Council. The eatery is making a 1,471-square-foot addition onto its existing building to accommodate a 4-season room.

The council on Tuesday approved an ordinance for what is being deemed a minor change to an existing planned unit development within the Fox River Commons shopping center to accommodate the expansion.

Naperville District 203 considering video board sponsorship program

Naperville School District 203 officials are in the preliminary stages of considering a video advertising program at both high schools.

The proposal, subject to board action on Tuesday, Sept. 22, has been touted as an opportunity to raise revenue and provide students with learning opportunities.

Read more about the proposal and what board members had to say about it.

Metea educator rewarded with lifetime achievement honor for math

Retired Metea Valley High School math teacher Jacqueline Palmquist has been honored by the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics with the Distinguished Life Achievement Award in Mathematics.

The award recognizes her work as the Metea math department chairwoman for 14 years and her pioneering of “Number Talks,” which focused classroom conversations on “genuine mathematical discourse, where every student felt capable and valued,” as the Indian Prairie School District 204 school board described it in a “board salute” given to Palmquist this week.

Palmquist is also the author of the “Number Talks for High School” flip-book series and once served as National Professional Learning Director for the National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics.

See it through her eyes: Naperville student premieres documentary film

A Naperville North High School student-turned-filmmaker is celebrating the premiere of her first documentary, which details the histories of five Naperville women who are either first- or second-generation immigrants.

16-year-old Maya Meschi screened her film, ‘See It Through My Eyes,’ on Sept. 14 for an audience at North Central College.

See what inspired Meschi to make the documentary.