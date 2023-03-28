Last Fling lineup | NACC ‘Solemn Oath to Volunteer’ | Nature Madness

Last Fling lineup Announced

The Naperville Jaycees announced its musical lineup for the 2023 Last Fling. The four-day festival will take place in downtown Naperville from Friday, September 1 to Monday, September 4.

The headlining acts on each night include Hairbangers Ball, Too Hype Crew, Sixteen Candles, and Hi Infidelity.

Along with performances from local and regional groups, there will also be food and drinks, a family fun area, a carnival, and a parade on Labor Day. More information can be found on the Last Fling website.

NACC holding ‘Solemn Oath to Volunteer’ on April 10

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) will hold its ‘Solemn Oath to Volunteer’ event on Monday, April 10 It’s a chance for the community to learn more about different volunteer opportunities, ahead of the third annual NACC Volunteer Week.

The event will be held at Solemn Oath Brewery from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

There’ll be members from over 100 not-for-profits on hand to present volunteer opportunities to the crowd. Once attendees find a good fit, they can “Take the Solemn Oath to Volunteer,” and lock in a spot to lend a hand during Volunteer Week. They’ll also get a complimentary Volunteer Week t-shirt to wear as they take on their tasks.

NACC Volunteer Week itself takes place from April 16-22. More information is available on the NACC website.

DuPage County new QR code to help domestic violence victims

DuPage County recently announced a new QR code initiative that hopes to better help victims of domestic violence. The code is an update to the traditional paper “tear sheet” list of helpful organizations that domestic violence victims would receive from an officer who responded to an incident. Learn more about how the new QR code works.

2023 Senior Housing Options Expo

The Naperville and Lisle Townships Triad will hold the 2023 Senior Housing Options Expo on April 27-28. It will include over 50 agencies that can provide senior living experiences, home modifications, and more.

The expo will be held at Grace Pointe Church at 1320 Chicago Avenue in Naperville. Doors will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 28. More information is available on the Naperville-Lisle Triad website.

Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s “Nature Madness”

Your NCAA March Madness brackets may be busted, but you can still make some picks in a different bracket challenge with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

The Forest Preserve has brought back “Nature Madness” on Facebook, where you can vote between two local animals every day. The animals are found throughout different DuPage forest preserves and a new matchup is posted each day at 9 A.M. Today’s blockbuster sees the blue-spotted salamander taking on the American bullfrog.

Visit The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s Facebook page for more information.