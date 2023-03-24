DuPage County’s new QR code to help domestic violence victims

A new QR code initiative in DuPage County hopes to better help victims of domestic violence find the services they need.

QR code offers safe, discreet guide to help

The QR code, created by the Family Violence Coordinating Council and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, is an update to the traditional paper “tear sheet” domestic violence victims would receive from an officer who was called to an incident.

The “tear sheet” lists agencies and other resources where a domestic violence victim can get help. Often victims would be fearful of taking it, authorities said, afraid an abuser might see it.

Now, that information will be supplemented with a QR code that a victim can scan directly into their phone, in a safe, discreet manner. Links to helpful agencies and resources can then be accessed through the alternate website launched by the QR code, designed to protect the victim if someone else views their phone.

Those agencies include organizations like Family Shelter Services, DuPage County Legal Aid, and the Department of Children and Family Services, among others.

Initiative unveiled at presentation on Wednesday

The initiative was unveiled at a presentation on Wednesday by DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, the Honorable Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh, Presiding Judge of Specialty and Juvenile Courts Division and Diana Hightower, Coordinator of the DuPage Family Violence Coordinating Council

“It is our responsibility to provide the victims of domestic violence our full support, compassion and protection,” Berlin said in a news release. “Any assistance we can provide however, is of no consequence if the victim is not aware of the resources available to them. This new initiative will provide those in need with discrete, easy access to information regarding victims’ rights, orders of protection, assistance finding shelter, crisis services and counseling. I am confident that this new program will go a long way in improving the lives of domestic violence victims and their families.”

Officer training over coming weeks

Officers will be trained on the new protocol over the coming weeks through a video produced by the DuPage County Health Department.

Photo courtesy: Handout, DuPage County

