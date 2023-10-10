Leaf collection | Cantigny Fall Festival | Safety Town Trick or Treat

Curbside leaf collection in Naperville starts next week

Curbside leaf collection in Naperville will start next week on Monday, Oct. 16. The six-week program will allow for three collection opportunities in each neighborhood.

Residents should rake their leaves to the street for each collection cycle. Those will begin on Oct. 16, Oct. 30, and Nov. 13. Progress can be noted on the city’s online interactive map.

The city asks residents to make sure they don’t have branches, twigs, rocks, or other such items in their piles, as those can damage city equipment and delay the process. Storm drains should be kept clear, to help prevent flooding. Leaf collection operations are weather-dependent. Any leaves left after the final collection can be disposed of through the City’s yard waste collection program.

Cantigny Fall Festival kicks off on Friday

For the first time, the Cantigny Fall Festival will last for a full weekend. The event kicks off on Friday, Oct. 13, and will run through Oct. 15 at Cantigny Park, located at 1S151 Winfield Rd. in Wheaton.

It will feature a biergarten with German-style food and beer, family fun such as hayrides, a petting zoo, kids crafts and inflatables, and 100 craft vendors displaying and selling their creations. There will also be live music all weekend long as well as pumpkin and plant sales.

More information about the event including daily hours, a schedule of activities, and information on pre-purchase of commemorative beer steins and tokens can be found on the Cantigny website. Parking will be $15 per vehicle

SHARE’s 19th annual Walk to Remember

This Saturday, Oct. 14, Edward Hospital’s SHARE program will host its 19th annual Walk to Remember.

SHARE is a national group that supports those who have lost a child through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death. The Walk to Remember honors those children, and helps raise funds for the SHARE program, as well as the Wings of Hope Angel Garden at Edward Hospital.

Though online registration is now closed, those interested may still register at the walk starting at 8:30 a.m, when mingling and family activities will begin at the Naperville Riverwalk Grand Pavilion. There will be a 9:30 a.m. remembrance service before the 1.5 mile walk begins. A portion of this year’s proceeds will be used toward the construction of a bereavement room at Edward Hospital.

Goldfish celebrates 10-year-anniversary with help from Olympian

Recently, Goldfish Swim School in Naperville celebrated its 10-year-anniversary, with the help of four-time Olympic medalist swimmer Cullen Jones. Watch some of the celebration and hear from Jones about the importance of teaching kids to swim.

Safety Town Trick or Treat event

The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club is hosting its annual Safety Town Trick or Treat event on Oct. 21.

Costumed kids are invited to bring a bag to collect goodies at different vendors set up throughout the miniature town, located at 1320 Aurora Ave. There will also be activity stations for some extra fun. The event is designed for those 12 and under.

Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased through a link on the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club website. Guests are also asked to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit Loaves & Fishes Community Pantry. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.