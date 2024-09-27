Local artist paints mural at the DCM | Ichiddo Ramen opens in Naperville | VFW celebrates 125th anniversary

Naperville artist begins painting a new mural at the DuPage Children’s Museum

A Naperville artist aims to beautify the city with a new mural behind the DuPage Children’s Museum. Rich Lo, a professional artist and published author, is painting a mural featuring several animal kites.

Lo has been working on the mural for the past two weeks and hopes to share the finished piece with the community by Oct. 20.

See Lo’s progress over the last two weeks and learn more about his artistic background.

Ichiddo Ramen opens in downtown Naperville

Today marks the grand opening of Ichiddo Ramen at 204 S. Washington St. in downtown Naperville. Doors open for dine-in and pick-up at 11 a.m.

Ichiddo Ramen is a Minnesota-based Japanese restaurant serving ramen with more than 15 different toppings. The menu includes beef, chicken, seafood, and char siu ramen, donburi, fried rice, stir-fry ramen, appetizers, and more.



Naperville’s VFW post celebrates the 125th anniversary of the first VFW

This Sunday, Sept. 29, marks the 125th anniversary of the first Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post in the United States. Today, there are nearly 6,000 VFW posts with over 1.4 million veterans and auxiliary members from overseas conflicts.

Naperville’s local VFW, Judd Kendall Post 3873, is named after city native and World War I hero Oliver “Judd” Kendall and has been running strong for 80 years.

Learn more about Judd Kendall and the impact of Naperville’s VFW on its veterans.

Local officials ask the community to report, not repost, any school threats

Local officials have come together to ask the community to stop posting and sharing school threats and to report them instead.

In a letter, authorities asked parents to talk to their children about school threats and the importance of reporting them to authorities rather than sharing them with others. They noted that spreading rumors “has the potential to cause great confusion and anxiety.” Posting such rumors on social media, or spreading them through text messaging or in a call should be avoided.

Read more about what was included in the letter to the community.

Naperville Park District reviews its ADA Transition Plan

The Naperville Park District is in the process of reviewing its transition plan for all facilities to comply with the terms of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

According to details shared at Thursday’s Naperville Park Board meeting, updates to the plan are anticipated in 2025 to audit improvements and lay the groundwork for what ADA improvements might be necessary in the years ahead.

Park district officials are anticipating public outreach efforts through online surveys and in-person meetings to gather feedback. Members of the Park Board also suggested collaborating with local organizations that specialize in serving people with disabilities to further outreach. The park district’s ADA Transition Plan was last reviewed in 2014.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend begins with cloudy skies and a breeze, with a high temp of 72 degrees. Clouds will remain on Saturday, accompanied by expected showers in the morning, which may continue into the night, with a high of 69 degrees.

Sunday morning is also expected to see clouds and rain in the morning with a high of 72 degrees.

Keep up to date on your daily weather forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.