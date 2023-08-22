Local in Doubtfire national tour | Clear the Shelters | Raksha Bandhan

Naperville’s Emmy Chan on Broadway tour of Mrs. Doubtfire

Seven-year-old Emmy Chan from Naperville will be traveling the country, as she stars in the national Broadway tour of “Mrs. Doubtfire, The Musical.” Learn more about her recent casting and love for acting.

District 203’s year-end budget

While final figures are still being incorporated into the spreadsheet, Naperville School District 203 could close out its 2022-23 school year financial statements with revenues exceeding expenses by about $5.7 million, based on information shared at Monday’s board of education meeting.

District 203 officials are in the process of closing out their financial statements for this past fiscal year, which ended June 30. Administrators have indicated the accounting accrual period stretches for an additional 60 days.

Pre-audited revenues from this past school year’s financials were an estimated $315.5 million, while expenses are an estimated $309.8 million.

A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter to host “Clear the Shelters” event

A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter is holding a “Clear the Shelters” event on Sunday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 420 Industrial Drive. Adoption fees will be $6 for any pets that have been with the Naperville shelter for more than six months.

The local event is part of a nationwide, month-long pet adoption drive throughout August to help find forever homes for animals in shelters. For more information, visit A.D.O.P.T.’s Facebook page.

DuPage health officials say take action now to help prevent “tripledemic”

DuPage County health officials are looking ahead to the colder seasons, and are giving suggestions on what people can do now to help prevent illness later. Read more about the vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.

HSS holds annual Raksha Bandhan in Naperville

The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) Naperville-Aurora chapter held its annual Raksha Bandhan Monday morning at the Naperville Police Department. Learn more about the ceremony and what it celebrates.