Local Olympians go for gold | Fentanyl sales arrest | India Day Parade, celebration

Naperville-born Jordyn Poulter and Aurora’s Lauren Carlini go for Olympic gold in U.S. women’s volleyball

Naperville-born Jordyn Poulter and Aurora native Lauren Carlini have been setting up a special summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics with the U.S. women’s volleyball team, inching their way towards a gold medal match-up.

Both are setters and both have overcome injuries throughout their Olympic journey. After helping Team USA edge past Brazil in five sets (25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11) in the semifinals on Thursday, the two are one win away from a gold medal.

Aurora man charged with selling fentanyl in Naperville area

An Aurora man has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl in the Naperville area.

Raymond Gia Hoang, 20, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of fentanyl, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Proposed banquet hall fails to get Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendation

A proposed banquet hall within the McDowell Professional Building complex in Naperville at 1932 McDowell Road could face uphill hurdles after an unfavorable vote was cast at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The petitioner behind the project has named the proposed business Memories and Beyond and is pitching it as a venue ideal for corporate events, weddings and other large-scale offerings. The site’s close proximity to nearby hotels and restaurants was cited as a reason behind the proposal.

However, city staff have raised concerns with what they deem as inadequate parking and an overall plan that does not mesh with the vision for the area surrounding the McDowell Professional Building which includes business and research parks, office space, and other similar uses. The commission’s vote against recommendation of the plans advances to the City Council for a vote on Aug. 20

India Day Parade and celebration this Sunday, August 11

Indian Community Outreach is hosting its 10th annual India Day Parade & Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The parade, featuring large decorated floats, kicks off at Naperville North High School at 11 a.m., with the cultural celebration following at Rotary Hill Park.

The event will feature Indian folk dances, a talent and fashion show, kids’ games, food and beverages, and shopping booths. This year’s event will be headlined by a live concert from the Bollywood duo, Salim–Sulaiman.

No entry ticket is required for the event, and parking is free. More information can be found on the Indian Community Outreach website.

South Pointe Park’s grand reopening

South Pointe Park’s overhaul in Naperville has come to a completion, and park district officials are commemorating it with a grand reopening celebration at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Park Board President Mary Gibson will be on hand to deliver remarks at the site, 5504 Switch Grass Lane, and a ribbon cutting will follow. Refreshments will be served at the celebratory event, and children will have an opportunity to explore new playground equipment.

Naperville North juniors hold youth entrepreneurship camp for students

Two Naperville North High School juniors created a pitch-perfect idea in BizBuzz, a free summer camp focused on fostering youth entrepreneurship in Naperville.

Aarav Khullar and Allen Xu created the nonprofit organization to help young community members not only develop business skills but also start a business of their own.

Weekend weather outlook

Mild temperatures and sunny skies are ahead this weekend, starting off on Friday with a predicted high of 71 degrees. Sunshine will remain for Saturday and Sunday, with high temps of 71 and 75, respectively.

All three days could see some wind, with gusts as high as 20 mph on Friday and Saturday.

