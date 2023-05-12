Local Presidential Scholars | Park Board swearing-in | Stamp Out Hunger

Two Naperville seniors named as U.S. Presidential Scholars

Two high school seniors from Naperville were among 161 nationwide to be named as 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Maxwell L. Neri and Yina Wang were both chosen for the prestigious honor. Neri attends Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora, and was honored in the career and technical education category. Wang is a student at Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora, and was honored for academics.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was created in 1964. The award is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

slate courtesy: U.S. Presidential Scholars

Naperville Park Board swears in newly elected members

Last night, the Naperville Park Board swore in its newly elected members.

Incumbent Rich Janor, along with newcomers John Risvold and Christopher Jacks took their seats on the board. The three will serve four-year terms.

Outgoing board members were Josh McBroom, who was elected to a spot on the Naperville City Council, and Marie Todd, who is retiring from the board after 18 years of service.

Stamp out Hunger campaign tomorrow

Tomorrow, May 13, Naperville residents are asked to place healthy, unexpired, non-perishable items in bags by their mailboxes, as part of the 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Donations will be picked up by postal carriers and volunteers to benefit families who visit Loaves & Families Community Services for grocery services.

The event is run by the National Association of Letter Carriers and the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, in partnership with the food pantry.

Naperville Park District tests autonomous mowers

The Naperville Park District has started testing its autonomous mowers at three different area parks. Take a look at the mowers in action.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend is getting off to a rainy start, with thunderstorms expected to develop this afternoon in Naperville. But temperatures will remain mild, with forecasters predicting a Friday high of 76 degrees.

Skies should clear a bit for Saturday, though a stray shower is possible, with a high of 74 degrees predicted.

Rain showers are expected to return after midnight on Saturday, leading to a rainy Sunday morning, but a cloudy afternoon, though some chance of rain does remain after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Temps will cool a little on Sunday, with a predicted high of 64.

Keep up with the latest weather on the NCTV17 weather page.