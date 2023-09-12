Local schools in top 50 | Remembering Owen Wavrinek | Playgrounds reopening

Five Naperville high schools ranked within top 50 in state

All of the Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 high schools were ranked within the top 50 in the state in the recent U.S. News & World Report rankings. Check out where each school ranks in the state and across the country.

Remembering Owen Wavrinek

The namesake of Owen Elementary School in Naperville, Owen Wavrinek, has died.

Dr. Adrian Talley announced the news of Wavrinek’s passing at the Indian Prairie School District 204 board meeting Monday night.

Wavrinek was the longest-serving member of the IPSD204 Board of Education, having served for 21 years, with four of those as president. He had a long-time career at Amoco Corporation as a writer, editor, and photographer, eventually transitioning to become a freelance writer.

When he learned of the plans to name a school for him, he asked that the district use his first name, “Owen,” as it was also his mother’s maiden name, and would then honor the educators on her side of the family. Wavrinek was 79 years old.

Prairie Point properties rezoned to industrial

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission approved three petitioners’ requests to rezone four properties in the Prairie Point Corporate Park. Find out why the changes were needed.

Four Naperville Park District playgrounds set to re-open

The Naperville Park District is inviting residents to celebrate the reopening of four newly renovated playgrounds.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. – Wil-O-Way Commons, 1071 Jefferson St.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. – Gartner Park, 524 W. Gartner Rd.

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. – Hobson Grove, 1152 Larkspur Ln.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. – Timber Creek Park, 3323 Timber Creek Ln.

Attendees can enjoy a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways, refreshments and test out the new equipment at each re-opening. In case of inclement weather, check out the park district’s cancellation and closures page.

Leo Taylor making an impact with Naperville North Football

Born without most of his right arm, Leo Taylor, who’s only a sophomore, is already making an impact at the varsity football level at Naperville North. Find out more about Taylor and his journey to playing Friday night lights.