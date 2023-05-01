Man beaten, shot fired incident | Inauguration for mayor, council | Local alum drafted by Green Bay

Police investigate man beaten, shot fired incident

A Naperville man was beaten and a shot was fired early Sunday in an incident that took place at the man’s home in the 1500 block of west Jefferson Avenue, Naperville police said in a news release.

Police responded to the scene around 12:45 a.m. after receiving a report of a fight and gunshots. Once they arrived, they discovered a man who had been battered. No one had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined that the victim had been in an earlier dispute and was targeted by multiple people, who came to his residence and beat him up, with a shot being fired in the process. They fled the scene before the police arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6006.

Newly elected Naperville mayor, city council members sworn in

On Sunday the new Naperville mayor and the four recently elected city councilmembers were sworn into office in a ceremony at the Naperville Municipal Center.

Mayor Scott Wehrli, re-elected councilmember Patrick Kelly, and newly elected councilmembers Allison Longenbaugh, Josh McBroom, and Nate Wilson, are now ready to take their seats on the dais.

Wehrli takes over for two-term mayor Steve Chirico, who elected not to run for a third term. Outgoing councilmembers were Nicki Anderson, Paul Hinterlong, and Teresa Sullivan.

Fredenhagen fountain fix prompts discussions of possible redesigns

A $400,000 price tag for estimated fixes for the fountain in downtown Naperville’s Fredenhagen Park has some considering redesign options for the fountain instead.

The Exchange Club Memories fountain set off of Washington Street next to the Naperville Riverwalk has been shut down since 2021 due to operational issues. Those involve a compromised waterproofing membrane, a leaking pipe, and needed safety upgrades for the vault holding the water controls. A fountain fix, along with the addition of more energy-efficient lighting, was included in the city’s list of 2023 capital improvement projects.

But city officials, Naperville Park District staff, and Naperville Riverwalk commissioners have pondered other possibilities, in light of the operational challenges and potential future issues that could arise down the road for the fountain.

The Naperville Exchange Club and a representative of the Fredenhagen family said they were open to a possible redesign, as long as any changes were respectful to the fountain’s donors, the memorial bricks and stones purchased, and the mission of the Exchange Club, to prevent child abuse, strengthen families, and promote Americanism.

Alternative options such as a rotating sculpture, landscaped garden, or less complicated water feature, and potential partnerships for the design process will be discussed at upcoming Riverwalk Commission meetings. Whether it’s a repair job or reconfiguration that’s decided upon, work would most likely not start until late 2023 or early 2024.

A Pint for Kim blood drive to be held May 13 at Naperville North

The “A Pint for Kim” blood drive will be moving operations for its fourth annual event to Naperville North High School.

The drive is held in honor of Kimberley Benedyk Sandford, a Naperville resident who died in March of 2020 after an eight-year battle with a rare cancer. She received more than 40 blood transfusions over the course of her treatment.

Sandford’s sons both attend Naperville North, making the move there that much more fitting. Besides the blood drive itself, the free event will include a car show, live music, tours of the bus from the first episode of Disney+’s “Rennervations,” and family fun activities. Special perks such as raffle tickets for a chance to win $30K in raffle items are given to those who donate blood or volunteer.

The event, which has become the largest one-day, one-location blood drive in Illinois, will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Donors can pre-register for a time slot, or walk-ins will be accepted through 3 p.m.

Naperville Central grad drafted by Green Bay Packers

In the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, 2018 Naperville Central graduate Jayden Reed was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 50th overall pick.

Reed spent the last three seasons as a standout wide receiver at Michigan State. He becomes the highest pick ever for a Naperville native in the NFL draft, which was previously held by Naperville North alum Chris Brown, a third-round selection in 2003.