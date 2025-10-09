Man found guilty of wife’s murder | Parking deck work | Lumenaura

Naperville man convicted of first-degree murder in wife’s 2020 death

A Naperville man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the beating death of his wife.

61-year-old Alan Wang was convicted in the 2020 death of his wife, 35-year-old Hongyan Yang, following a four-day trial, which ended on Sept. 12.

Maintenance work on Central Parking Facility to start Oct. 13

Maintenance work on the Central Parking Facility at 75 E. Chicago Ave. will start on Oct. 13.

The work will be done in three phases, one for each level. The top level will get a recoat and be striped to keep the water membrane intact, while the first and second levels will get minor concrete repairs. Crews will tackle the second level first, then move to the top, and finish on the first.

Parking will be closed on the level being worked on, and there will be some isolated entrance closures, though the E. Chicago Ave. and Jefferson Ave. entrances should remain open at most times. Work will be done from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Eagle Street Gateway project to be completed this month

The Eagle Street Gateway, located on the north side of the DuPage River just west of Eagle Street, is near completion, according to Andy Hynes, deputy director of Transportation, Engineering, and Development.

Over the past few weeks, contractors have installed retaining walls, stairway elements, and landscaping as they work to finish the project and open it to visitors this month.

The Eagle Street Gateway aims to improve Riverwalk accessibility with a ramp that will allow visitors to get on and off the lower walkway.

Fewer new teachers – but better teacher retention – in IPSD 204

With 70 fresh faces leading classes across the district, there are fewer new-hire teachers in Indian Prairie School District 204 this year than in the recent past.

Administrators say that’s in part due to lower turnover and a smaller retirement class this year.

Lumenaura returns to downtown Aurora this Friday

Lumenaura will be returning to downtown Aurora for its second year on Friday, Oct. 10, running through Sunday, Oct. 26.

The free interactive light and sound experience, created by art and design studio Monochronicle, will feature walk-through art displays and artistic soundscapes for some family-friendly fun.

Interactive components include laser graffiti, responsive light sculptures, and reactive installations that respond to human presence. The opening weekend will also include cultural programming, roving performers like circus acts and fire breathers, and three nights of live concerts.

A full lineup of all the fun planned throughout the event’s run, along with descriptions of the different displays, can be found on the Lumenaura website.