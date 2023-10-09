Mariano’s phasing out plastic bags | Toys for Tots | Candace Parker Documentary

Mariano’s in Naperville is set to phase out plastic bags

The Mariano’s in Naperville, located at 1300 South Naper Boulevard will be the first Illinois store to transition from single-use plastic bags to a more sustainable option, according to an article by the Chicago Tribune.

The change is coming as part of a movement from the parent company, Kroger, which owns almost 2,800 stores in the U.S. under dozens of different names. The idea for Mariano’s in Naperville to transition to single-use plastic bags came at last week’s Naperville City Council meeting after a suggestion for a citywide ban on plastic bags was made during public comment.

At the council meeting, members Jennifer Bruzan Taylor, Ian Holzhauer, and Josh McBroom all explained that they’d be open to encouraging Naperville stores to transition away from single-use plastics, rather than using a bag tax, or something similar. Multiple towns in the area, such as Batavia, Evanston, and more, have recently applied a small fee, or tax on retail single-use shopping bags.

According to the tribune, a formal announcement of the Naperville Pilot and the program will likely be announced in November.

Toys For Tots

The Naperville Park District Police are looking for new, unwrapped toys for the 2023 DuPage County Toys for Tots program, led by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

From October, 6 through Saturday, December 16, residents have the opportunity to drop off toys at multiple Naperville Park District locations. Only new and unwrapped toys are acceptable, and the Park District asks to not donate any stuffed animals or toy weapons.

Where and When the collection sites are open:

Park District Administration Building, 320 W. Jackson Ave. Drop off toys in the collection box in the vestibule.

Central Maintenance Facility, 427 Martin Avenue. Drop off toys in the collection box in the vestibule.

Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 W. Jackson Ave. Open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Drop off toys inside the first-floor entrance.

Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive. Open Monday-Friday, 5:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., Saturday, 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. and Sunday, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Drop off toys in the lobby on the first floor.

Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road. Open Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. and 2:00-4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Springbrook Golf Course Golf Shop, 2220 W. 83rd Street. Open 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. daily through November and 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday in December.

Creepy Critters Month

The Knoch Knolls Nature Center is celebrating the spooky season with its Creepy Critters Month, open now till October 31.

Families are able to stop by the Nature Center during its open hours and enjoy many activities centered around critters and other things in nature. Kids can also participate in an indoor scavenger hunt to win prizes.

No registration is required, and more information can be found on the Naperville Park District Website.

ESPN Films set to release Candace Parker documentary

Academy Award-winning production company, ESPN Films, will air its latest documentary “Candace Parker: Unapologetic” on Sunday, November 12 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The film will cover Parker’s journey all the way from growing up in Naperville, to behind-the-scenes action from her 2022 season with the Chicago Sky. Parker’s journey through motherhood, divorce, and marriage will be highlighted as well.

Parker emerged as one of the best high school girls basketball players of all time while playing at Naperville Central. She still remains the only two-time award winner of the USA Today High School Player of the Year, in addition to many other accolades across multiple levels of basketball.

Parker is currently competing in her 16th season in the WNBA, as she has appeared in 18 games this year for the Las Vegas Aces.

Benet girls golf secures the best finish in program history

Benet Academy girls’ golf finished in 6th place at the IHSA state tournament this weekend in Decatur, the best finish in program history.

The Redwings were led by senior Jenna Shilts, who took home the runner-up medal with a two-day score of 146. Waubonsie Valley finished in 7th place as a team while Neuqua Valley finished 8th. Those three schools were placed at the top of the Whisper Creek sectional to get to the state tournament.

Glenbrook North finished as the 2A state champion.