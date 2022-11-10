Marine Corps Birthday | Morton Arboretum Going Solar | Cantigny Poinsettia Event

Marine Corps Birthday Commemoration

This morning the Naperville Marines conducted a flag raising at the Naperville Riverwalk flagpoles to commemorate the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. Local marine recruiters raised the National Ensign and Marine Corps colors.

The occasion was also noted with a rifle salute from the combined VFW and American Legion Honor Guard, some remarks from board members of the Naperville Marines, and the playing of taps.

Morton Arboretum Going Solar

The Morton Arboretum has entered into a 30-year power purchase agreement that will allow it to generate solar power to cover 100% of its annual electricity needs.

The arboretum’s agreement with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC will cover the installation of a two-megawatt (MW) on-site solar array. It will produce about three million kilowatt hours (KWh) annually.

Construction of the array will begin in the spring of 2023, and should be completed by the fall.

Poinsettia Display And Sale At Cantigny

The Cantigny Park greenhouse will be ablaze in red on November 17, as it houses the Shades of Crimson Poinsettia Display and Sale.

Hosted annually by the Cantigny horticulture department, the event will feature 16 different varieties of poinsettias, with about 3,000 plants total. Photos are welcome, and poinsettias in five sizes will be priced for sale to the public.

There will also be a Mistletoe Market at the Cantigny Park Visitors Center that day, with more than 40 vendors offering holiday gifts for sale.

The poinsettia event will run from noon to 6 p.m, with plant sales closing at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but parking in the Cantigny lot is $5. The Mistletoe Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

North Central College Men’s Soccer Hosts Regionals

North Central College Men’s Soccer continues to make history after the Cardinals earned the CCIW regular season and Conference tournament championship in recent weeks.

NCC has been selected as a Regional host in the 64-team Division III NCAA Tournament for the first time ever. On Saturday night at 5:30, the Cardinals will face the University of Wisconsin-Superior in the opening round.

If North Central wins, the team will face the winner of St. Olaf and Lake Forest in the Regional Final on Sunday at 7:00pm.

Both games can be seen live on the NCTV17 website as well as on the North Central Cardinals website.