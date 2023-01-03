Meet your city council candidates

Indivisible Naperville is hosting “Meet your City Council Candidates” on Jan. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Meeting Room B of the Naperville Municipal Center. The free event gives the public a chance to meet city council candidates and hear their positions on important issues in Naperville.

There are currently 12 candidates running for four open city council seats on the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election ballot.

Amazing Book Challenge

To kick off the new year, the Naperville Public Library has launched the 2023 Amazing Book Challenge, encouraging both teens and adults to broaden their reading interests.

Participants just need to read one book from each of the 12 categories selected for 2023. Those include topics like books under 300 pages, stories about siblings, armchair travel and something scary. If completed by December 31, readers will be rewarded with a Naperville Public Library cooler tote and an entry into an end-of-year drawing.

Those interested can register online or in-person anytime during the year at any of the three library locations. No library card is required. More information about the Amazing Book Challenge is available on the Naperville Public Library website.

Will County picnic, camping permits on sale

Picnic and camping permits went on sale this morning at 8 a.m. for the Forest Preserve District of Will County both online and at the Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet. Permits are obtainable on a first-come, first-served basis.

Picnic permits are required for groups of 25 or more, and are recommended for smaller groups that want to have the guaranteed use of one of the more than 30 shelters available.

Tent camping is allowed in five different preserves. For more information, visit the Forest Preserve District of Will County website.

Christmas tree and lights clean-up

Holiday decoration take-down is underway. Live Christmas tree recycling by the City of Naperville will take place on regular garbage days during the weeks of January 9 and January 16.

All decorations should be removed from the tree before it is placed on the curb for recycling.

And any faulty lights found along the way can be disposed of at any of these five Naperville Park District locations through February 1:

They can also be recycled all year round at the city’s Electronics Recycling Center at 156 Fort Hill Drive.