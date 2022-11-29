Who’s Running For Mayor, City Council in Naperville

The Naperville mayoral race now has three candidates. Tiffany Stephens has tossed her hat into the ring, hoping to become the first African American woman to serve as mayor of Naperville.

Nonprofit Founder

Stephens is the founder of the nonprofit organization, Kid Teen Rider, which provides transportation for kids and teens serving both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204.

Other Candidates

She faces two opponents, Scott Wehrli and Benny White. Naperville native Scott Wehrli currently serves as a Liquor Commissioner and is a local business owner. Benny White is a sitting City Councilman and a retired Lieutenant Colonel who served 22 years in the United States Army.

Chirico Not Seeking Reelection

Current Mayor Steve Chirico announced in July that he would not seek another term and will complete eight years as Mayor. He also served on the City Council under Mayor George Pradel beginning in 2015.

Council Race Filling Up

As the petition process closes there are currently 3 candidates for mayor and 12 candidates for City Council.

Those who have filed for one of the four open council seats are:

Meghna Bansal

Nag Jaiswal

Patrick Kelly

Allison Longenbaugh

Rebecca Malotke-Meslin

Josh McBroom

Derek McDaniel

Ashley South

Ashfaq Syed

Jodi Trendler

Madhu Uppal

Nathan “Nate” Wilson

City Council members who have been elected to another office, termed out, or chose not to run are Patty Gustin, Paul Hinterlong, and Theresa Sullivan, respectively.

Ballot Order Lottery

A lottery will be held for ballot order on Tuesday, December 6 at 12 p.m. at the Municipal Center.

The election is Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

