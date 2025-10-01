Metea alum wins Big Brother | Potential referendum open houses | Police department tour guides

Metea Valley High School alumna wins ‘Big Brother’ season 27

Metea Valley High School alumna Ashley Hollis has been crowned the winner of “Big Brother” season 27.

The 25-year-old came out on top during the show’s season finale on Sept. 28, taking home the $750,000 cash prize.

Hollis, a licensed attorney, graduated from Metea Valley in 2017. She went on to attend Loyola Marymount University and Georgetown University, where she earned her law degree.

Naperville Park District holding open houses on potential funding referendum

The Naperville Park District is hosting five open houses this month about a potential referendum being considered for the 2026 ballot, which would seek approval for a funding proposal.

The funding would be used for capital improvement projects within the park district that the public had expressed interest in.

Find out more about the upcoming open houses.

Naperville’s Sunrise Rotary seeks grant applications for youth programs

The Naperville Sunrise Rotary Club is now accepting grant applications for programs and services that support local youth and families.

Applications are viewed following various criteria, including the potential of the organization or project to be funded to contribute to improving the quality of life of youth and the stability of the requesting organization.

Those interested can access an application and view additional instructions on the Rotary website. The deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24. Grants will be announced by mid-November, with funds dispersed between January and May 2026. All those selected will be required to report back to the club on the results of the funding.

Meet the volunteers leading tours of the Naperville Police Department

Four volunteer tour guides have been giving visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the Naperville Police Department for years.

Nancy Quigley, Louis and Helen Halkias, and Susan Baltaragis have come to know the building like the back of their hands through the guided tours they provide.

Learn more about the guides and take a look inside the Naperville Police Department.

How to raise sober kids? Outweigh risks with prevention, expert says

In a world where alcoholic drinks are seemingly ever-present and sold by even the makers of Sunny D and Mountain Dew, it can seem like a daunting task to raise kids who can withstand the societal pressures and avoid the harms of substance use disorder.

But a recent speaker in the GPS Parent Series broke down the science of prevention and offered tips parents can use to help their children grow up to be competent, engaged, and sober.

Read their advice on how to help young people steer clear of substance abuse.