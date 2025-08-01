Metra BNSF delays | Police seek missing woman | Air quality alert 

Freight train derailment causes delays to Metra BNSF service

Metra BNSF announced earlier this morning, shortly before 6 a.m., that inbound and outbound train service was halted near Route 59 due to a freight train derailment.

While the inbound and outbound train service was restored at around 8 a.m., Metra BNSF wrote on X that residual delays are still anticipated. BNSF also has limited service from Chicago to Route 59, with several trains no longer operating and one train making all station stops into Chicago.

Naperville Police seek help finding missing woman

The Naperville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede.

She was reported missing after being last seen walking in the 2100 block of Sudbury Street at around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30.

Air quality alert issued for Illinois

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued an Air Pollution Action Day for all of Illinois for Friday, Aug. 1, in effect until midnight tonight, due to wildfire smoke.

According to the National Weather Service, an Illinois Air Pollution Action Day is issued when “weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) category of the Air Quality Index for all or almost all of Illinois.”

It is recommended that everyone limit activities and heavy exertion outside, particularly those in the USG category, which includes active children and adults, especially those with pulmonary or respiratory disease.

Go Brewing Makes Forbes’ Best NA Beers List — Twice

The non-alcoholic beer industry has seen explosive growth in recent years, with Naperville’s Go Brewing and founder Joe Chura leading the way.

In its newly released list of the best non-alcoholic beers, Forbes recognized Go Brewing with two top honors:

Best Non-Alcoholic Pilsner: Go Brewing “Suspended in a Sunbeam Pils”

Best Non-Alcoholic Sour: Go Brewing “New School Sour Berry”

Forbes staff sampled more than two dozen NA beers spanning styles from IPAs to stouts to pilsners. Evaluations were based on standard criteria including appearance, taste, aroma, mouthfeel, and adherence to beer style — all while acknowledging that taste remains a subjective experience.

Cress Creek Garden Club sows seeds of giving and friendship for 50 years

In 1975, a group of about 30 neighbors in the Cress Creek subdivision planted the seeds for what would become the Cress Creek Garden Club.

Since then, the group has blossomed into a full-fledged not-for-profit, which plants and tends gardens at various locations around town, nurtures friendships, and raises money for local charities and scholarships.

