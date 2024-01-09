More snow ahead | Car crash fatality | Naperville natives win national championship

More snow ahead for Naperville area

Naperville received one to 1.5 inches of “wet slushy snow” overnight, but the snow isn’t over yet, with forecasters predicting another storm front later in the week. Find out more about the upcoming forecast and how the city is keeping the streets safe.

Naperville man killed after car strikes tree

A Naperville man was killed on Sunday after a car he was a passenger in struck a tree. Find out more about the incident.

Young Hearts For Life donates books to pediatric program

Edward Foundation’s Pediatric Child Life Program got a boost to its library recently when the Young Hearts for Life Junior Board gifted it more than 300 books, as well as hand-signed get-well cards.

The program has been running at Edward Hospital for more than 10 years, and offers support to kids who have been hospitalized, as well as their families. Donations of money, books, and toys are a key part of keeping the program going. This latest round of donations was distributed throughout the holiday season to kids hospitalized at Endeavor Health Edward Hospital and will continue to be handed out throughout the year.

Young Hearts for Life is the largest electrocardiogram screening program in the United States. It offers free ECGs to local high school students to catch any heart irregularities or conditions that could lead to sudden cardiac death. Its Junior Board is made up of more than 75 students from 15 area schools.

Blackwell tubing text updates available

With snow blanketing the ground across DuPage County, and more in the forecast, the Blackwell Tubing Hill could soon open.

Those interested in hitting the hill can sign up for text alerts from the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County to be notified on days when it is open. Text the word TUBING to 866-743-7332 for the alerts. With the right conditions, the hill is open on weekends and school holidays.

More information on the hill and other winter activities can be found on the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County website.

Naperville natives win College Football National Championship

A pair of Naperville natives celebrated winning the College Football National Championship last night with the University of Michigan. Find out more about the former Redhawk and Redwing finishing the year as champions.