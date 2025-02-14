More snow, then cold blast | Neuqua grad Gates Cambridge Scholar | Sparrow ranks for remote work

More snow ahead, with a cold blast in its wake

There’s more snow ahead for the Naperville area this Valentine’s weekend, but this time it’s bringing a cold blast in its wake. The National Weather Service is predicting a burst of snow tonight that will bring from 1 to 3 inches. Along with that will come gusty winds, making travel difficult, and possibly affecting the evening commute.

Though today’s high will be 27 degrees, wind chills could dip down as low as 12 below.

A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet, and snow is forecast for Saturday, with a chance of snow before noon on Sunday as well. Saturday’s high will be 34, with Sunday’s at 26. But Sunday night, temperatures will start to plummet, with a predicted high Monday of just 9 degrees.

Neuqua grad Elijah Darden one of 80 worldwide to earn Gates Cambridge Scholarship

It’s no surprise to those who know Naperville native Elijah Darden that he’s earned something prestigious as he approaches his college graduation.

Darden, a 2021 graduate of Neuqua Valley High School, has received the highly selective Gates Cambridge Scholarship, which funds a year of studies toward his master’s degree at the University of Cambridge in England.

Learn more about Darden’s educational journey and this latest honor.

Implementing Karina’s Bill in DuPage County

A report on how a new Illinois law will be implemented locally within DuPage County’s judicial system is anticipated in the near future, based on conversations at Tuesday’s County Board meeting.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed into law Karina’s Bill, recently adopted state legislation supporters say is taking aim at gun violence in Illinois. The newly enacted bill is named in honor of Karina Gonzalez, who was fatally shot in Chicago in 2023, along with her daughter, Daniela. Gonzalez’s husband, Jose Alvarez, is suspected of the murders.

Under Karina’s Bill, guns must be removed from an accused abuser’s home. The removal goes into effect after a victim in a domestic violence case is granted an order of protection. County Board member Yeena Yoo requested the report during the “new business” portion of the meeting agenda.

Meson Sabika to host fundraiser for California wildfire victims

Naperville’s Meson Sabika, 1025 Aurora Ave., is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 25, to support the victims of the California wildfires.

The Spanish-tapas style restaurant will be donating 100% of its sales that day to international nonprofit World Vision, to help in its relief efforts.

Reservations may be made through the restaurant’s website, or by calling 630-983-3000.

Naperville’s Sparrow Cafe named among top 100 coffee shops for remote work

Naperville’s Sparrow Cafe at 120 Water St. has been named among the top 100 best coffee shops in the U.S. “for remote workers and business deals,” according to a recent roundup by MarketBeat.

The financial media company made a list of 145 of its top picks, with Sparrow landing at No. 67.

Find out which spots in the country landed at the top of the list.