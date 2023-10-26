Murder charges for Naperville woman’s death | Harvest Week drive | The Picklr

American man charged with murder of Naperville woman in Germany

A German court has charged a 31-year-old American man with murder for attacking two women near Germany’s famous Neuschwanstein castle in June, killing one of them, Naperville’s Eva Liu.

Prosecutors say the suspect, whose name has not been released due to German privacy rules, faces charges of murder, rape with fatal consequences, attempted murder, and possession of child pornography.

The attack happened on June 14, 2023. Authorities say the man lured the two women off the path. They say that he forcibly tried to undress Liu. Her friend tried to help but was allegedly thrown down a steep slope by the perpetrator. He then allegedly strangled and raped Liu before throwing her down the slope. She died from her injuries.

The suspect could face a maximum sentence of life in prison in Germany. No trial date has been set.

West Suburban Community Pantry to host Harvest Week drive

West Suburban Community Pantry is holding its annual Harvest Week drive from Nov. 1 to 11.

Requested items include holiday food, canned chicken, tuna, rice, and other non-perishable foods. The pantry also seeks books, baby diapers and wipes.

The Naperville donation drop-off location during the drive is GreenState Credit Union, 1260 Book Rd. Naperville Sunrise Rotary will host a collection drive for the event on Friday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Naperville Country Club, 25W570 Chicago Ave.

There will also be drop-off locations in Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Plainfield, Westmont, and Woodridge.

For more information about the drive and all the drop-off sites, visit West Suburban Community Pantry’s website.

Halloween Happening set for Oct. 29

The Naperville Park District will hold its annual Halloween Happening on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverwalk Grand Pavillion, 912 Honorary Sindt Memorial Ct.

The free event will feature a pumpkin patch, hay rides, inflatables, and Halloween-themed games for kids with the chance to win prizes and get treats. There will also be food trucks on site.

Family-friendly costumes are encouraged. For more information, visit the Naperville Park District website.

Naperville shows off its colors with the peak of fall foliage

With fall foliage in full swing, the Naperville area is seeing its share of different shades, with reds, yellows, oranges, and browns bursting out around neighborhoods and local parks and preserves. Take a peek at some of the colors that popped out in our region over the last week.

Second indoor pickleball facility in Naperville coming early 2024

Utah-based pickleball chain The Picklr is opening a Naperville location in early 2024 at Fox River Commons shopping center, 808 S. Route 59.

The 27,300-square-foot facility will include nine indoor pickleball courts. It will also offer a dink court, league play, tournaments, clinics and a private event area.

The Picklr will become the second indoor pickleball facility in Naperville. The first, Sure Shot Pickleball, opened in September at 2244 Corporate Ln Ste 100.