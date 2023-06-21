Naperville woman killed in Germany remembered at city council meeting

The Naperville City Council began its meeting Tuesday with a recognition and moment of silence for Eva Liu, a Naperville resident who died in Germany after being pushed down a ravine.

Recognition of Eva Liu

Liu grew up in Naperville and was going to be a software engineer for Microsoft. She was also an active member of the Living Water Evangelical Church.

Over 100 members of Naperville’s Chinese-American community showed their support at the council meeting, both with their words and white roses.

“We are all Chinese community members,” said President of Chinese American Women in Action Nancy Chen. “We are all here to mourn the loss of a very young and promising member of our community. Some of them may know her family, some of them don’t, but we all feel the same, that the terrible tragic loss of young life.”

Amanda Wang had just graduated with Liu from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“She deserved so much more,” said Wang. “Her impact is evident through the community, as we realize how much her presence created growth and positivity in those around her. She has touched so many people and was dedicated to making this place a better place.

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli said he spoke with Liu’s father and offered the “entire city’s condolences to him and his family.”

“I want Eva’s family to know that all of Naperville supports you,” said Wehrli. “We mourn with you, and we honor the memory of your daughter.”

Incident in Germany

21-year-old Liu was visiting the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany last week with her friend Kelsey Chang, 22, from Bloomington. Both had graduated last month from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The pair met a 30-year-old American man while on a hiking path near the historic “Marienbrucke” bridge. He lured them onto a trail leading to a viewpoint of the castle.

The man then attacked Liu. When Chang tried to help, she was choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope. The suspect then allegedly attempted to sexually assault Liu before pushing her down the 165-foot ravine as well.

The two women were airlifted to a hospital, where Liu was later pronounced dead. A tree broke Chang’s fall. She was treated, and released.

The suspect was taken into custody near the scene and has been charged with murder attempted murder, and one sexual offense. His name has not been released.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.