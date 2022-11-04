NACC Wins Outstanding Chamber of the Year

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) received top honors at the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Annual Celebration & Awards dinner on Thursday. The NACC won the Outstanding Chamber of the Year for Chambers with more than 600 members, as well as the IACCE Certified Chamber of Commerce designation.

The Outstanding Chamber of the Year Award is based on the accreditation process from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which looks at local chambers’ leadership, governance, finance, advocacy and membership development.

“This award truly belongs to our Members. I often say the NACC wants to be a part of any business’s success story – it is great to be able to say that the Members are part of our success story as well,” said Kaylin Risvold, President & CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Lantern’s New Owner

Mike Lococo, a longtime businessman in the Naperville area, will be purchasing the Lantern Tavern from the Feldott family. The downtown Naperville staple has been owned and operated by the Feldott family for 57 years.

Both the Feldotts and Lococo have said the Lantern will stay the same, keeping the decor and all the employees. For the full story on the Lantern’s ownership change, visit NCTV17.org.

Websites To Inform Voters

With the November 8 general election fast approaching, voters may be trying to make those final decisions on which candidates to choose. Or they may be unsure of which races are on the ballot to begin with. There are websites out there that can help voters make a more informed choice.

Will County and DuPage County voters can go to their county websites to take a look at a sample ballot, by entering in their address.

There are also websites that can fill voters in on the races on their ballot, while also providing some basic information about each candidate. Those include Ballotpedia, Vote 411, Illinois Voter Guide, and Vote Smart.

And voters can also visit candidate websites or social media sites directly for a deeper dive into their platforms.

North Central College Debuts “Witch”

This weekend, North Central College is debuting its fall theatre production “Witch.” The performances will take place from Nov. 3-5 in the Madden Theatre, located at 171 E. Chicago Ave.

The story is a contemporary transformation of “The Witch of Edmonton,” a play created by William Rowley and Thomas Dekker in 1621. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the North Central College Fine & Performing Arts website.

State Cross Country Meet

Tomorrow is the State boys and girls cross country meets at Detweiller Park in Peoria. On the boys side, both Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley qualified as full teams after finishing in 4th and 6th place at the Waubonsie Valley Sectional. Finn Richards and Charlie Phelan from Benet Academy both qualified as individuals.

On the girls side, Naperville North, Naperville Central and Benet Academy all made it to State as teams by finishing in 2nd, 3rd and 7th at the Waubonsie Sectional. Gretchen Leland from Neuqua Valley and Maya Hall and Zoe Kirkman from Metea Valley all made the cut as individuals.