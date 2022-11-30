Naper Lights | Winter Program Guide | LEGO Train Show

Naper Lights

Naper Lights is back in downtown Naperville. The display of 150,000 lights, sounds, and brightly lit holiday figures has returned to Water Street and the south side of the Naperville Riverwalk for a 10th year.

Besides the festive view, there’s also a chance to meet the man in red himself. Santa will be arriving for his debut at Naper Lights this Friday. He’ll be stationed there on Friday and Saturday nights near the Great Tree for photo ops.

There will also be a projection display of Santa’s workshop cast onto the Naperville Municipal Building, and entertainment lined up on weekends. Plus, organizers will be handing out 3D viewing glasses to make the lights extra special.

The entire display is thanks to the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise. It can be viewed through New Year’s from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly.

Park District Winter Program Guide

The Naperville Park District’s 2023 Winter Program Guide is now available online.

The guide contains information about winter programs through the district, as well as spring youth soccer and preschool programs for the 2023-24 academic year.

There’s also a full line-up of winter break camps, with opportunities for those ages 3 to 17 ranging from sports-oriented camps to hands-on programs like engineering and chess. Registration for those camps is currently underway.

Registration for other winter programs kicks off for residents at 8:30 a.m. on December 5, with nonresidents able to sign up starting on December 8.

Youth soccer registration for residents for the spring starts at noon on December 13 for girls, December 14 for boys, and December 15 for nonresidents.

Medical Debt Relief in DuPage

The DuPage Health Coalition is partnering up with RIP Medical Debt to help DuPage County residents in need abolish their medical debt.

The nonprofit groups plan to work with local hospitals and health partners to wipe out any medical debt for those living at or below four times the poverty level, or those who have a debt that is 5% or more of their gross annual income.

The partnership also aims to open more of a dialogue about the issue of accessible healthcare, making a case for health equity.

Recipients of the debt relief will be notified via mail.

LEGO Train Show at Cantigny

All aboard for the return trip of the LEGO Train Show to Cantigny Park this December.

This will be the 20th year for the show, which is produced by the Northern Illinois LEGO Train Club. The two-day event features a number of different LEGO scenes: some holiday themed, and others from whatever the creator’s imagination dreams up. About 40 people will help bring this year’s show to life.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to give to the Marine Toys for Tots efforts. Anyone who donates a toy will be rewarded with free parking.

The event runs December 10 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and December 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m in the Cantigny Park’s visitor center. More information is available on the Cantigny Park website.