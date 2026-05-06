Naperville 203 budget proposal | Council examines power options | Global Citizenship Hero

Naperville District 203 budget proposal trims deficit, focuses on fiscal discipline

Naperville School District 203 officials on Monday outlined a proposed fiscal year 2027 budget for the upcoming school year that includes an estimated $3.975 million deficit in day-to-day operating funds — a drop from an earlier projected deficit of $12.39 million.

Administrators and the board will hash over the budget over the course of multiple meetings before adopting it in mid-June, prior to the start of the new fiscal year.

Read more about the budget deficit, what led to it, and how district officials plan to address the shortfall in the future.

Naperville council examines joint action agency as power option

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday continued its months-long series of workshops on potential power providers for the Naperville Electric Utility.

Utility Director Brian Groth gave a presentation on joint action agencies and gave scenarios for a ground-up creation of such an entity and the prospect of joining an existing organization.

Read more about what a joint action agency is, and some of the questions councilmembers shared during the presentation.

Red Cross to honor Naperville native as Global Citizenship Hero

For the last three years, Naperville native and North Central College alumna Rima Ziuraitis has been living in Ukraine, working as a humanitarian and, more recently, as a combat medic in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The 38–year–old Lithuanian-American is being honored today by the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago as its Global Citizenship Hero during the organization’s 24th Annual Heroes Breakfast.

Hear more about Rima’s efforts in Ukraine that earned her this recognition.

Naperville residents offered chance to get free compost

The city of Naperville is offering its residents the opportunity to get some free compost at a giveaway event at two different sites on Saturday, May 9.

Learn more about the offer and the pick up locations.

Student idea helps decrease vaping offenses at Waubonsie Valley HS

An initiative proposed by the Student Advisory Board in Indian Prairie School District 204 has helped decrease vaping offenses at Waubonsie Valley High School.

The vaping intervention program uses a free online course offered by the American Lung Association called “INDEPTH.”

Find out more about how it works and the results seen at Waubonsie.