Naperville residents offered chance to get free compost

The city of Naperville is offering its residents the opportunity to get some free compost.

It’s providing a free finished compost giveaway on Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents can stop by either the city-owned lot at 91st/Wolf’s Crossing, 2601 Wolf’s Crossing Road (Will County), or the Public Works Service Center, 180 Fort Hill Drive (DuPage County).

The city is hosting the event in partnership with DuPage County, Will County, Midwest Compost, LLC, and Groot Industries.

Ready-to-use compost for the taking

The compost comes ready-to-use, meaning the organic material in the mix has decomposed, leaving a nutrient-rich, black, crumbly substance. It’s being supplied by Midwest Compost, LLC, which is one of the two IEPA-permitted landscape waste facilities used to process food scraps and yard waste from Naperville.

The city’s garbage and recycling contractor, Groot Industries, will be transporting the compost to the giveaway sites free of charge.

Bring containers for compost pickup

Those coming to pick up compost should bring their own buckets and bags. Staff members from Naperville Public Works and Sustainability will be on hand to help shovel the compost into the containers, with up to 20 gallons allowed per person. Residents need to lift and transport the compost themselves.

The giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

See the benefits of composting

The city’s Sustainability Manager, Ben Mjolsness, said the event was meant in part to boost awareness about composting and the city’s efforts on that front.

“International Compost Awareness Week, held during the first week of May, is an opportunity to build on Naperville residents’ growing interest in composting, as shown by the continued success of the Food Scrap Composting Program,” said Sustainability Manager Ben Mjolsness. “This event allows residents to see the benefits of composting from start to finish and highlights sustainable services in Naperville.”

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