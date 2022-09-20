Naperville D203 Litigation Against Article | KidsMatter Volunteer Fair | Wonderful World of Wheels

Naperville D203 Litigation Against Article

Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges said the district is entering into litigation with the DuPage Policy Journal regarding the content of an article it published last month about a district teacher. The topic came up last night at the school board meeting during public comment. Three speakers referenced the article, which made allegations that a third-grade elementary teacher instructed students to announce their pronouns in class. The article also claimed that the teacher read the book “My Shadow is Pink” aloud in class, a story about a boy who likes to wear dresses and inspires his father to do the same. Bridges told one speaker the information he was referencing was not factual.

Driver’s Ed Vehicles

Also at the meeting, administrators announced that the cost for new driver’s education vehicles would come in under budget. Six cars will be procured for just under $267,000. The cap for the purchase had been placed at $350,000. Plans call for four of the vehicles to be electric. Charging stations and other related infrastructure and equipment are in the process of being installed. The purchase was necessary as Toyota of Naperville, which had previously supplied vehicles to the district for driver’s ed at no cost, is no longer able to do so due to supply chain challenges and other issues.

KidsMatter Volunteer Fair

KidsMatter is holding a volunteer fair on October 17. The event will feature a number of organizations sharing information about volunteer opportunities within the community. It will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Hill Activity Center.

Wonderful World of Wheels

There was plenty of fun to be had yesterday at the Naperville Park District’s Wonderful World of Wheels event. The Fort Hill Activity Center parking lot was filled with community vehicles of all sorts, for kids to climb on and explore. They also got the chance to meet some of the workers who drive them. Wonderful World of Wheels is an annual event, though this was the first year it was held at the Fort Hill Activity Center.