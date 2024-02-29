Naperville girl in “Mrs. Doubtfire” | Feed the Need | Make Kindness Count initiative

Naperville girl takes Chicago stage in national Broadway tour of “Mrs. Doubtfire”

A Naperville native is taking center stage in the national Broadway tour of “Mrs. Doubtfire,” the musical, which is currently in its Chicago run.

8-year-old Emmy Chan plays the role of Natalie, the youngest daughter, in the stage show based on the hit movie.

Find out more about Emmy’s experience on the tour and her hopes for the future.

Feed The Need! MobilePack event at Benedictine aims to help children worldwide

The Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) Feed The Need! MobilePack event is back, but this time with a new home.

The annual event at which volunteers package meals to be sent to children in need around the world will be taking place on March 2 and 3 at the Dan and Ada Rice Center at Benedictine University in Lisle.

Learn more about the event and how to volunteer.

DuPage County Health Department offers free kids’ dental screenings on Friday

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) in partnership with the American Dental Association (ADA) will be offering free dental screenings to children in need on Friday, March 1, at its ‘Give Kids a Smile Day’ event.

The event is part of a nationwide initiative to make sure underserved children have access to essential dental services. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DCHD, 111 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton.

Dental screenings for kids are by appointment only. There will also be oral health education sessions for both kids and their families, and complimentary oral healthcare kits will be given to participating children. Appointments can be made by calling (630) 221-7776.

Community Service Grant for area nonprofits offered by Rotary Club of Naperville

The Rotary Club of Naperville is encouraging area nonprofits to apply for its Community Service Grant.

The group offers annual grants for organizations with programs that provide “basic humanitarian needs.” That encompasses any services that help “prevent the threat to the health, safety, security, or well-being” of those in Naperville or the surrounding communities, whether it be offering food or clothing, education, health care, shelter, or other essentials.

The grants are offered through the club’s Community Service Grants Committee and Naperville Rotary Charities. Application information is available on the Rotary Club of Naperville’s website. The application deadline is Friday, March 8.

Indian Prairie School District 204 technology purchases to benefit students, staff

The Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education approved several technology purchases at its meeting on Monday that will benefit staff and students.

The board approved a $3.32 million contract with the firm VivacityTech for the purchase of new Chromebooks for students. Additionally, the board approved a $1.03 million quote from PACE Systems Inc. for the purchase of new staff laptops.

Lastly, District 204 is purchasing new desktops from PACE at a cost of $499,120. The desktops will serve workstations at high school offices and labs.

Kindness throughout Naperville celebrated by KidsMatter, Collaborative Youth Team

Last week, local groups celebrated a number of those in the community who lead with kindness, making a difference along the way.

The recognitions were part of KidsMatter and the Collaborative Youth Team’s Make Kindness Count initiative.

Take a look at one of the surprise visits to a recipient and find out who was honored for their goodwill throughout the community.